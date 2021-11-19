“Started as Olympic boxing, went to pro boxing, and it’s now MMA” – It’s Toto Wolff vs Christian Horner in the latest round of sparring ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix

“Started as Olympic boxing, went to pro boxing, and it’s now MMA” – Toto Wolff and Christian Horner lead the charge for Mercedes and Red Bull as title battles heat up ahead of the Qatar GP this weekend.

With both the drivers’ and constructors’ championship for the taking, Red Bull are going all out to ensure they knock Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton off their perch. Their boss Christian Horner is leading from the front, suggesting there is “no relationship” between them and Mercedes, and that they will continue to push to the maximum in the last three races.

“There is no relationship, there’s a competition.

“Look, we’re going to push the maximum. We worked hard to get into this position. I think it’s the first time they’ve been challenged.

“It’s interesting to see how people react under pressure, how they react when they’re challenged. It’s by far the most intense political title fight we’ve been involved in in our time in this sport.”

Toto Wolff wants to beat Red Bull in the ring

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has respect for what an energy drinks company like Red Bull has achieved in F1 so far. But he is not willing to let go of their reign easily, as Lewis Hamilton finds himself trailing to Max Verstappen by 14 points.

“There are many great people working in Red Bull and obviously many great people working at Mercedes, and it’s a hell of a fight. There is a respect for the capability that Red Bull has, definitely. And it’s clear that this is tough, it’s the World Championship of the highest category in motor racing.

“What started as Olympic boxing went to pro boxing, and it’s now an MMA [fight], but that’s okay.

“We are in the ring there, trying to do the best job possible. Elbows are out now because the rules say so and gloves are off. Nothing else is to be expected.”

