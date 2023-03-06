Lance Stroll Reveals He Returned More Than a Month Ahead of Schedule

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada salutes the crowd on the starting grid before the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Lance Stroll made an outstanding start to the F1 2023 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix this past weekend after everything he had been through in the past few weeks.

The Canadian had suffered a bike accident during pre-season training in Spain. As a result of the incident, he suffered injuries to both his hands and wrists.

Despite him still having trouble driving the car this past weekend, it did not stop him from competing at the highest level. Stroll not only finished the race but he secured a brilliant sixth place for Aston Martin.

And what made his drive even more impressive are the recent reports that have emerged. It is believed that Stroll was told that he would not be able to race until April.

Stroll has made a shocking revelation about his doctor’s diagnosis

In a conversation with Autosport, Lance Stroll revealed how some doctors had told him that he would only be able to return sometime in April. As a result, he added how grateful he was to his ‘incredible’ medical team for helping him return much ahead of schedule.

“My whole medical team has been incredible. Without [Xavier Mir], it wouldn’t be possible to be here right now. He’s been unbelievable. My osteopath has been with me 10 hours a day,” he explained.

Lance Stroll delighted to finish Bahrain GP in sixth

Apart from his contact with his Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso on lap 1, Lance Stroll drove a brilliant race considering the pain he was battling.

After starting the race down in eighth place, the Canadian completed an outstanding first stint on the softs, which helped him undercut Mercedes’ George Russell.

With Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retiring from the race, Stroll jumped two spots from his starting position and finished a brilliant sixth. After the race, Stroll revealed how delighted he was with his efforts. He said he was happy to pick up sixth, considering he ‘could not move 10 days ago’.

When asked about what would be his recovery plans, Stroll said that he would keep rehabbing. The Canadian will have 12 days to do so as the next race in Saudi Arabia will occur from March 17 to 19.

