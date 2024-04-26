Magic Johnson Meets Sparks Rookies Including Cameron Brink, Places Huge Expectations on Their Shoulders

While the LA Sparks missed out on Caitlin Clark during the 2024 WNBA draft, they still ended up with three top-rated prospects. Picking at number two, they landed 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and Stanford standout Cameron Brink. At number four, they selected Rickea Jackson, who lit up the scoring sheet for the Tennessee Vols program. Meanwhile, at number 28, the Sparks picked McKenzie Forbes, a stable scorer out of USC. The team has surely increased its depth and potential at multiple positions.

LA Sparks owner Magic Johnson visited the rookies and gave them a ton of encouragement. Sparks’ official handle posted his picture with the rookie trio on X. Johnson quote-tweeted the picture and made a huge proclamation. As per the Sparks owner, these young inclusions will propel the franchise to new heights,

“It was nice to meet the new trio for the LA Sparks! I know that they are going to create their own magic and lead the Sparks back to being a championship contending team!”

Under Johnson, the Sparks have had an up-and-down trajectory. They did win a title in 2016 with Finals MVP Candace Parker at the helm, but, since then, things have been complicated. Since Parker left, the franchise has struggled to even make it to the postseason. Acquiring Stephen Curry’s god-sister Brink and a genius scorer in Jackson, Magic is hopeful of a 2016-type run this season.

Will Jackson-Brink lead the Sparks to a promised land?

The Sparks have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons. Besides Nneka Ogwumike, they missed the personnel to pull off a winning season. Apart from offensive limitations, the squad’s defense has also been off. Even though their defensive rating has improved from 106.7 in 2022 to 100 in 2023, they still have a long way to go. However, that may change soon.

Adding Rickea Jackson gives them the missing piece at the Wing. Her ability to nail isolation shots was something that Sparks desperately needed last season. Meanwhile, Cameron Brink will further elevate their defensive effort. On the other hand, the Sparks were the second-worst rebounding team last season and Brink’s rebounding skills will address that issue.

While Mckenzie Forbes can be a great addition to the guard position, it will be interesting to see if she gets included in the main rotation. Apart from these draftees, the Sparks have also added veteran 3 and D guard Kia Nurse to build something special.