mobile app bar

“Left All That in 2024”: Oliver Bearman’s Ex-GF Estelle Hints He Might Have Apologized

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit

Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 5, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Credits: IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Although F1 is currently in its off-season, there is still enough drama to keep fans engaged. Haas driver Oliver Bearman went through a rough breakup last year with Estelle Ogilvy and since then she has been talking sly digs at the 19-year-old through her social media accounts.

Her latest post seemingly hints at the fact that the British racing ace might have apologized to her. The caption of the video she posted cryptically read, “When he apologizes but you’re already on a plane with your best friends.”

The video shows Ogilvy flying away to a holiday destination with her close friends. And the caption also hints at the fact that she has ruled out getting back together with the Haas F1 driver. She wrote, “Left all that in 2024.”

While Ogilvy hasn’t explicitly mentioned Bearman, it can be interpreted that he has apologized after the cheating rumors. Last year, Bearman reportedly cheated on Ogilvy at a party he attended with Arthur Leclerc.

Ogilvy exposes the harsh lessons she learned in 2024

Ogilvy has often used social media to update her fans about her life but also to take sly digs at Bearman. Recently, whilst wrapping up 2024 for her fans online, Ogilvy posted an explosive update.

She wrote, “Arguably one of the toughest years of my life. I experienced love, happiness, and excitement but also betrayal, pain, heartbreak. Coming into 2025, I have never been happier. I have a masters in Law with distinction. I have found love, friendships“.

Last year, she had urged fans to stop tagging her in pictures of the 19-year-old racing driver, citing that it made it hard for her to move on. Now, it appears that Ogilvy has indeed moved on from that painful chapter in her life, with her claiming that she has a “new gf“.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these