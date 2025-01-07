“Left All That in 2024”: Oliver Bearman’s Ex-GF Estelle Hints He Might Have Apologized

Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 5, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credits: IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Although F1 is currently in its off-season, there is still enough drama to keep fans engaged. Haas driver Oliver Bearman went through a rough breakup last year with Estelle Ogilvy and since then she has been talking sly digs at the 19-year-old through her social media accounts.

Her latest post seemingly hints at the fact that the British racing ace might have apologized to her. The caption of the video she posted cryptically read, “When he apologizes but you’re already on a plane with your best friends.”

The video shows Ogilvy flying away to a holiday destination with her close friends. And the caption also hints at the fact that she has ruled out getting back together with the Haas F1 driver. She wrote, “Left all that in 2024.”

While Ogilvy hasn’t explicitly mentioned Bearman, it can be interpreted that he has apologized after the cheating rumors. Last year, Bearman reportedly cheated on Ogilvy at a party he attended with Arthur Leclerc.

Ogilvy exposes the harsh lessons she learned in 2024

Ogilvy has often used social media to update her fans about her life but also to take sly digs at Bearman. Recently, whilst wrapping up 2024 for her fans online, Ogilvy posted an explosive update.

She wrote, “Arguably one of the toughest years of my life. I experienced love, happiness, and excitement but also betrayal, pain, heartbreak. Coming into 2025, I have never been happier. I have a masters in Law with distinction. I have found love, friendships“.

Oliver Bearman’s ex-girlfriend Estelle Ogilvy discusses the range of emotions she felt in 2024https://t.co/mu5RJBrNia — Business F1 (@BusinessF158116) January 2, 2025

Last year, she had urged fans to stop tagging her in pictures of the 19-year-old racing driver, citing that it made it hard for her to move on. Now, it appears that Ogilvy has indeed moved on from that painful chapter in her life, with her claiming that she has a “new gf“.