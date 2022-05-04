“Lando forgot to do his homework!”- F1 fans hilariously react to drivers butcher names of American sports teams ahead of the Miami GP

F1 drivers took part in a game where they had to guess names of American sports teams ahead of the inaugural Miami GP this weekend.

Promotional videos before a race weekend are a norm in F1. However, for a race as anticipated as Miami’s, the hype has been real this time about. With the growing number in viewership from the United States, F1 wants more local fans to relate to the drivers and start watching them perform.

This video posted on their YouTube channel gave American viewers a great insight on how well drivers know about their country’s sporting culture. However, it’s safe to say that not a lot of them possess great knowledge about the American sports.

The drivers were given the name of the team while they had to guess the city the team represented. Some of the answers were obvious, easy and most of them were able to answer them. The fact that Lakers are from Los Angeles was known to everyone other than Yuki Tsunoda, who thought they represented Boston.

A team which everyone struggled with was Red Sox. They’re one of the most famous teams in baseball, but the drivers couldn’t guess the correct answer.

F1 Twitter’s reaction to drivers messing up names of American Sports teams

The fact that majority of them couldn’t guess the answer to Red Sox surprised many. Baseball as sport is very popular in the US, but European viewers aren’t used to it. So it’s understandable why most of them didn’t know the answer.

We’re not mad, just disappointed. — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 3, 2022

I forgive it because they’re all (except for checo) European or asian, so no worries, they’re football guys. — anelym (@MyshaGuzman) May 3, 2022

Daniel Ricciardo confused the Boston Red Sox with Chicago White Sox, which also led to him giving an incorrect answer.

Lando didn’t do his homework 😂😂 — Harry (@Harry62465955) May 3, 2022

The driver who answered all was current Championship leader Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver came first out of them, with a 100% score. He was followed by Ricciardo and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi in second and third.

Behind Leclerc in the Championship standings is Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The Dutchman will be hoping to get a win this weekend at the Miami GP, to close to gap to Ferrari up top.

