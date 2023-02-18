HomeSearch

Learning From Tom Brady’s Mistake, Sebastian Vettel Seems To Have Put Family Before His F1 Career

Tanish Chachra
|Published 18/02/2023

Credits: Twitter & USA Today

Sebastian Vettel decided to retire from Formula 1 after a 16-year-long career. He ended his career by being the fourth most statistically successful driver having four titles, and 53 Grand Prix wins.

When Vettel retired, whoever ever loved F1 didn’t want Vettel to leave. Though behind his peak, he was still better than a significant majority of the current drivers on the grid.

If a comparison can be put, he was somewhat similar to Tom Brady in this case, who was still in the capacity to play in NFL even though he has crossed 40. But he decided to retire at the start of 2022, right after the season ended.

A few months later, Vettel decided to implement his retirement from last November. But the problem is both sporting legends chose to have different paths after their retirement even though they had similar reasons.

The mistake Sebastian Vettel wouldn’t want to do

Brady, after a few months, reappeared publicly and reversed his retirement. Within 40 days of his announcement, he was back to play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it severely affected his married life.

One of the biggest believed reasons for his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, was his return to play football. Fast forward to 2023, and after playing another season in NFL, he has decided to retire forever this time.

On the other hand, Vettel also decided to retire from the sport. However, he constantly got advised to come back as they suggested he still got it. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said that Vettel would eventually return like his idol Michael Schumacher.

But it seems like for Vettel, F1 is the past. Even though, like Brady, who once reasoned that he had only lived football to come back, Vettel has also lived motorsports throughout his life. But now, he thinks he wants to give time to his family before it’s too late.

Despite all the insistence, he hasn’t returned to F1 for some other team, even having vacancies until December, and is sticking to his promise. For Vettel, it’s past now. Maybe a consultancy role could someday happen, but F1 would never be the same for him.

Nico Rosberg thinks Vettel can pull a Brady

While it’s natural to feel that Vettel and Brady have several similarities, both are among the best in their respective sports and have long and decorated careers, which others can only dream of.

They even had a long romance turned into a marriage. So the similarities are uncanny. Probably that’s why others think Vettel could return in F1 or some other motorsport.

Former F1 champion and Vettel’s compatriot Nico Rosberg also thinks Vettel will pull a Brady. However, for Vettel, the priorities are now different. 2022 was indeed his last dance.

