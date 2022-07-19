F1 Drivers press conference Live Telecast: When to Watch FIA Drivers’ Press Conference for French Grand Prix?

F1 Drivers press conference Telecast: When to watch the Drivers Press Conference of the 2022 French Grand Prix this Thursday.

After a one-week break following the Austrian Grand Prix, Formula One resumes this weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard to be held between 22 and 24 July for the Round 12 of the 2022 season.

It also returns to its traditional race weekend format after running the second sprint race weekend of the season at the Red Bull Ring. Charles Leclerc has revived his title hopes by passing opponent Max Verstappen three times on his way to a convincing victory in Austria.

Despite the Ferrari driver’s victory in Spielberg, Max Verstappen still holds a commanding 38-point lead over Charles Leclerc in the world championship at the half-season stage.

Due to his non-finish in the Austrian Grand Prix, Sergio Perez has dropped back to third place, 19 points off Leclerc. While Red Bull, Red Bull leads the constructors’ standings with a strong position.

Ferrari missed the opportunity to seriously damage Red Bull’s and Verstappen’s title prospects following Carlos Sainz’s dramatic engine fire.

With Hamilton coming off three straight podium finishes, Mercedes, the team behind the top two teams, will be eager to retain its recent improvements.

This will be the first French Grand Prix since 2001 to feature two French drivers on the grid who have previously won a race, including Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

The press conferences for the French Grand Prix, like in Austria, are held on Thursday afternoons. It’s yet to be announced which drivers will appear at the press conference.

F1 Drivers press conference Telecast: when to watch the 2022 FIA Drivers’ Press Conference

The FIA Drivers’ Press Conference will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 at 14:00 (BST) on Thursday. Here are the timings of the 2022 FIA Drivers’ Press Conference in different time zones:

UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)

Thursday Drivers Press Conference 14:00

USA BROADCAST SCHEDULE (ET)

Thursday Drivers Press Conference 09:00

AUSTRALIAN BROADCAST SCHEDULE (AEST)

Thursday Drivers Press Conference 23:00

CANADA BROADCAST SCHEDULE (EDT)

Thursday Drivers Press Conference 09:00

