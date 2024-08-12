“That’s Him in Real Life”: Lando Norris’ Colleague Says F1 Driver Is Not Playing a Persona for Fans

Lando Norris works closely with some of the UK’s most popular social media personalities and content creators through his brand Quadrant. Aarava is one such entity, and he reveals that behind the scenes, Norris is just what fans see on their TVs.

On the Track Limits Podcast, Aarava, who has 780k plus subscribers on YouTube, spoke about working with Norris — a thought he considered unfathomable five years ago. When asked the kind of person Norris is, Aarava replied,

“He’s literally what you see… He’s so chilled out. He’s not like, putting on a face or whatever. Sometimes in interviews, people say he is being a bit cheeky. That’s him in real life.”

FIRST PODIUM OF THE YEAR LETS GOOOO @LandoNorris @Quadrant! — Aarav (@_aarava) March 24, 2024

Aarava’s comments suggest that Norris is his real self and does not put up a show for F1 fans. He is one of the most popular drivers, and is widely followed on social media. Collaborating with Quadrant’s creators further helps expand his audience to non-F1 followers.

However, at times, Norris craves peace. He wants to avoid the spotlight when it affects his personal life, something he has spoken about on multiple occasions.

Social media popularity developed trust issues in Norris

Norris sometimes struggles to cope with the fame that comes with being an F1 driver. Earlier this year, he narrated an incident about a photographer capturing a picture of him with a woman at Vigo Airport in Spain.

But what shocked Norris was the fact that not many knew about him being in the city at the time. He said,

“That picture was clearly from a tip-off. There’s no chance someone happened to be waiting there, in the middle of nowhere to take a picture.”

hope all of u see this and stop digging into his private life xx pic.twitter.com/dZLCy8UDTn — ✮ (@landopitlane) June 27, 2024

He told The Telegraph that he developed trust issues, and became wary of who he was sharing information with.

His relationship with ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira would also be affected because of his strong social media fan following. Dealing with abuse and death threats hampered their private life, something which presumably contributed to their break-up.