How Covid Helped Lando Norris Work on His Second Passion Behind Formula 1

Lando Norris is one of the most talented drivers in F1, but even the best have interests off the track. For Norris, it took him until the Covid 19 pandemic to do something about his passion – gaming. That was how Quadrant was born, and Norris spoke about its inception extensively in an interview with Lissie Macintosh.

Quadrant is Norris’ group and brand and consists of famous personalities like Max Fewtrell, Archer Aarava and Niran Yesufu. They have their own YouTube channel, where they play games with each other and engage in fun-segments. It has become a huge hit among fans of the McLaren driver, but why exactly did Norris start Quadrant?

When Macintosh asked him the same question, Norris spoke about how gaming was always a huge interest of his. However, because of his F1 commitments, there wasn’t much he could do about it. Then, the pandemic came, and he started to watch a lot more competitive gaming.

“With Formula 1, there was never like… a lot of time to put a plan in place. But then, after a few years of F1 during Covid, that was our opportunity to go ahead and try start it up.”

Norris will be glad he started Quadrant because it has also gotten the interest of people who weren’t fans of F1 in the past. Today, the Bristol-born driver is one of the most popular drivers in F1, but despite his talented reputation, he has failed to win a race so far in his career.

Lando Norris looking to be a race winner soon

In the same interview with Lizzie Macintosh, Lando Norris insisted that even though he put some time and effort into getting Quadrant up and running, F1 remains his main focus and passion. He had a stellar junior career and arrived with a reputation that labeled him as a future world champion.

However, he hasn’t won a race with McLaren (his only F1 team so far) since making his debut in 2019. A huge reason behind that is the Woking-based outfit have so far failed to give him a car that is capable of fighting for victories.

Fortunately, that changed in the latter half of 2023 as McLaren looked like a team that could compete for wins in 2024. Norris will want to be at the helm as McLaren’s main driver if they do make it to the front of the grid. That will end his six-season-long wait as he will finally be an F1 race winner then.