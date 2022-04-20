“Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are going to be strong again”- Former World Champion predicts a McLaren podium at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Emerson Fittipaldi feels that McLaren have the pace for Lando Norris or Daniel Ricciardo to get a podium finish at Imola next weekend.

McLaren made amends in Australia after a slow start to their 2021 season. They earned just six points (all Norris’) from the opening two rounds, but capitalized on that by earning a fifth-sixth finish in Melbourne.

This has led to several people insisting that the British team have found their rhythm once again. Two-time F1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi too, believes that McLaren are back to compete up front.

The Brazilian feels that the MCL36 is finally up to speed. The entire outfit worked tirelessly to make sure that their performance improves, and it showed over the course of the last two race weekends.

Fittipaldi didn’t just praise his former team, but also highlighted how much Mercedes are improving. The latter’s engine has come under heavy scrutiny for being slower than that of Ferrari or Red Bull’s, but Fittipaldi feels that they have worked hard to improve on that.

“Both Mercedes and McLaren know how to work within the new rules. In terms of mechanical grip, they improved a lot. The engine has also improved quite a lot,” he said to VegasInsider.com.

McLaren insist that Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will get better with each race

The fourth round of the 2022 F1 season resumes this weekend. This week’s installment takes part in Imola, a historic circuit that has seen iconic battles over the years. Fittipaldi predicts McLaren to get a podium finish this Sunday.

“Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are going to be strong again. Without a doubt,” he said. “They have the potential to be on the podium in Imola.”

“I was with McLaren in Jeddah, and Zak Brown confirmed that they’ll continue to get better for each race. For the next four-five Grands Prix,” the 75-year old continued.

“McLaren was without a doubt the most improved team at the Grand Prix in Australia. McLaren is running strong but should be stronger at Imola. I’m sure they will continue to improve a lot for the Grand Prix in Imola.”

McLaren are currently fourth in the Constructors’ Standings with 24-points to their name. They’re 31 points behind third placed Red Bull.

