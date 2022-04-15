“This is tough, I’m gonna go with present drivers”- Lando Norris reveals the combination that would make the greatest F1 driver of all time

While streaming on Twitch, Lando Norris puts together his ultimate combination of F1 drivers by naming five from the current grid.

Choosing one driver as F1’s greatest ever has always been difficult. We’ve been through several areas, which saw multiple dominant champions in the sport.

The likes of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have the most number of Titles, but there are other factors that people take into consideration as well. For example, many fans feel that Fernando Alonso could have won more Titles, if he was in a Title winning car.

i love twitch streamer lando pic.twitter.com/9sJdNmttxF — lili 🏁 (@landonorrisvids) April 13, 2022

On the other hand, Hamilton’s seven Title victories are often scrutinized by some. This is because six of them were won in an era, where no car came to close to matching the performance of his Mercedes.

While streaming on Twitch, McLaren star Norris was asked to choose his best combination of five F1 drivers. The young Brit too, found it difficult to select five, but decided to go ahead with drivers who are currently in F1.

Also read: Andreas Seidl admits McLaren have a lot more catching up to do after a strong Australian GP

These five when combined, would make for an unbeatable driver, says Lando Norris

Norris had to choose five F1 stars, who when combined would make for the best of all time. Of course, choosing from a pool of super talented drivers is not easy, but the 22-year old did come up with five names.

To everyone’s surprise, the list did not include his current teammate Daniel Ricciardo, or four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel. Also not part of his panel is 2022 Championship leader Charles Leclerc.

Finished 5th. I like Australia. pic.twitter.com/DiamK4AzUq — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) April 10, 2022

Among the present drivers, the McLaren driver chose his former teammate in Surrey, Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were obvious choices, alongside two-time Champion Fernando Alonso. Norris also added Yuki Tsunoda to the list, purely because of his ‘entertaining radio messages’.

“This is tough. I’m going to go with present drivers,” he said. “You’d have Lewis in there, you’d have Max, I’d have Fernando, a bit of Carlos, and a bit of Yuki. He loves a little radio scream. So just for pure entertainment, I’d put Yuki in there.”

“I’ve missed Charles out, I feel bad. But from those others, I think if you put them together you’d have pretty much an unbeatable driver,” he concluded.

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo gives status update on relationship with McLaren teammate Lando Norris after rift shown in Netflix Drive to Survive