Lando Norris and Rumored Girlfriend Magui Corceiro Accused of “PR Relationship” With Innocent Photo Scrutinized By Fans

After being single since September 2022, Lando Norris is rumored to be in a relationship for the first time. The Brit has been spotted with Portuguese actress and model, Margarida Corceiro on several occasions. The frequency has increased in recent times and the 21-year-old was present at the Monaco Historic GP.

A common friend photographed the two engaged in conversation during the historic event. However, this suggestive photo of Norris smiling at Corceiro, sitting on a staircase has divided the fans.

The fans are engaged in a debate about the authenticity of the photo, in terms of its candidness. One side argues it’s a PR stunt by the model to get recognition on the back of the F1 star. It is not uncommon for F1 WAGs to gain instant popularity. Being seen rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lando Norris will do wonders for a budding model.

This narrative is getting weightage because the BTS of the photo is also going viral. As seen on X posted by user @AMCL4REN it can be faintly seen the two sitting down and the photographer instantly closing in to take photos.

Some fans suggest the person taking photos was waved on by the McLaren man. However, it could simply mean the Brit wanted the moment captured.

Additionally, it is not uncommon for F1 stars to be photographed on the circuit. In fact, Corceiro’s face in the photograph is completely hidden. However, the fans have various theories on why they think this is a PR relationship.

Fans deliver their verdict on Lando Norris’ rumored relationship

The Norris’ fanbase is divided with this photograph. Some fans are highlighting how taking a photo of celebrities without permission is forbidden in Monaco. The other side of the argument is it’s all hearsay.

However, some fans find the entire debate hilarious.

One fan even replaced the model with the Miami GP trophy to give a humorous take on the debate.

However, as the fans debate the authenticity, only Norris and Corceiro can define this rumored relationship.