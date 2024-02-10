Lando Norris and Sister Flo Set to Twin in F1 and Showjumping With a Special Collab on Helmet Designs

Lando Norris and his sister, Flo Norris, are all set to pair up unexpectedly. The two siblings are well-known in their respective sports but do not have much in common. However, they will have something in common in 2024. Lando and Flo will share similarly designed headgear this season as they embark on their respective Formula 1 and showjumping journeys respectively.

The duo recently shared the design of their respective helmet designs via their official Instagram accounts. Both of the helmets carry the McLaren driver’s design initials, “LN.” While Lando will sport a fresh light green helmet with black designs all over it, his sister will have the same design on her headgear, but in grey.

As the two helmets sport a similar design, fans can’t stop but reveal their excitement in the comment section. Fans who religiously follow both sports have come out to celebrate as they saw two sporting worlds collide but in a positive way.

On the one hand, Lando has already won over the fans in F1 with his impeccable driving skills. On the other hand, his sister is a veteran showjumper who hails from Somerset.

She found interest in equestrian sport at the age of five and has not looked back ever since. She won the under-16 category at the prestigious 2017 British Showjumping National Championships. Moreover, Flo is an expert rider of showjumping, a discipline quite different from the basic equestrian sport.

It combines the agility of the horse and the skill of the rider to execute a perfect jump. The prime objective of this sport is to navigate through a series of obstacles within a set time frame. If the rider knocks an obstacle down or gets delayed, they’re penalized.

Details of Lando Norris’ family

Lando Norris belongs to a well-known family in the United Kingdom. His family members are associated with various sports and have a strong financial backing. His father is Adam Norris and his mother is Cisca Wauman. The McLaren star has three siblings. He has a brother, Oliver Norris, and two sisters: Flo Norris and Cisca Norris.

Lando’s brother, Oliver, is a renowned karting champion and had an impressive junior racing career. Oliver helped pave the path for Lando, who is now one of the most respected F1 drivers on the grid. Oliver is married to Savannah Norris and they have two daughters, Mila and Athena.

Oliver began his career in motorsport at a very young age. With time, he shifted from racing and has become an entrepreneur now. He has links with the $10 billion simulation racing market and is the Managing Director of Cool Performance.

Apart from this, he also has another venture, Moose, a company that makes electric scooters and bikes. Oliver is the Chief Executive Officer of the company.