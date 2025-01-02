Lando Norris Attempts to Hide From Camera While Partying With Rumored GF Magui Corceiro in Dubai

Ever since Lando Norris split up with ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira in September 2022, he has remained tight-lipped about his relationship status. With the Briton having repeatedly been spotted with Portuguese model Magui Corceiro, fans are convinced that the two are dating.

They were most recently spotted enjoying a New Year’s Eve party in Dubai. @f1gossippofficial posted multiple photos and videos of the two on Instagram at the party. In one of the videos, Norris can be seen entering the party with his arm around Corceiro’s shoulders.

Meanwhile, in another video, Norris can be seen ducking immediately after he spots someone filming him. The McLaren driver perhaps did so as he, despite being a public figure, wants to keep his personal life private.

For the same reason, perhaps neither he nor Corceiro have shared any details about their relationship status. However, as the two are repeatedly spotted together, it will not stop the fans from continuing to speculate.

Norris and Corceiro have been spotted together on countless occasions

Just before they were spotted in Dubai, rumors had it that Norris and Corceiro were vacationing in London. These speculations arose after Norris’ goggles were spotted in Corceiro’s hotel room in London.

And a couple of weeks prior to that, Corceiro was also spotted in McLaren’s motorhome in Abu Dhabi. She was staying at the Hilton Hotel, which is a sponsor of the McLaren F1 team. These are just a couple more times when the two were spotted together in addition to the many other times when fans spotted Norris driving Corceiro around Monaco.

Now, if the two are indeed dating, it will be interesting when they decide to make it official. Norris took his time to make his relationship with Oliveira also public before and is perhaps just finding the right time to do the same with Corceiro.