Lando Norris’ Skiing Goggles Spotted in Magui Corceiro’s Hotel Room, Dating Rumors Intensify

Over the past few months, the dating rumors between Lando Norris and Portuguese model Magui Corceiro seemed to have ceased. However, it did not take too long for these rumors to arise again.

And this time there is a good reason for it. Fans on social media have spotted Norris’ skiing goggles in Corceiro’s hotel room.

Per the Instagram handle @f1gossippofficial, the two seem to be vacationing together in London as Corceiro posted the same pink glasses that Norris uses for skiing on her own social media handle. Norris had posted several images on his Instagram, where he wore similar glasses while playing in the snow.

And not to forget, Corceiro also visited McLaren’s motorhome in Abu Dhabi where Norris was on pole and went on to win the Grand Prix. Corceiro was staying at the Hilton Hotel, which is a sponsor of McLaren’s F1 team.

Norris has denied being in a relationship with Corceiro

Although Norris and Corceiro have been spotted together on various occasions in the past year itself, the Briton has denied being in a relationship with anyone. Appearing on a lie detector test earlier this year, Norris replied, “No,” when asked if he had a girlfriend.

The lie detector confirmed he was telling the truth, only for Norris to hilariously add that he has multiple girlfriends. While it remains unclear whether the British driver is dating anyone or not at the moment, his last official relationship was with another Portuguese model — Luisinha Oliveira.

The two began dating sometime in 2021 and confirmed their break-up via a social media post in September 2022. Corceiro, on the other hand, had been dating Portuguese soccer star Joao Felix since 2019. However, they officially broke up last year, and soon after Corceiro was spotted with Norris.

Corceiro, a model with over 1.8 million Instagram followers, is also an actor. She is well known for playing Rita in the TV series Quero é Viver.