Lando Norris Bites Back at Fernando Alonso for Bold Assumption About McLaren Performance: “Always Makes Himself Look Very Good or Makes Other People Look Bad”

In the first half of the season, Aston Martin was the ‘David’ of the season as it took on Red Bull’s ‘Goliath.’ However, in this tale, Goliath took the win, and David kept falling further down as the story progressed. Meanwhile, McLaren made full use of the opportunity and brought in perfect upgrades that helped them climb up to fifth in the constructor’s championship. The incredible rise of McLaren might have given way to Fernando Alonso making a strange statement that Lando Norris was not a fan of, as reported by MotorsportWeek.

With only a 49-point difference between McLaren and Aston Martin, the Woking-based outfit will look to overtake their Silverstone rivals in the constructor’s championship in the coming couple of races. As things heat up, Alonso claims McLaren has become overconfident, and he wants to take the opportunity to try and beat them.

Lando Norris fires back at Fernando Alonso

With Lance Stroll not bringing in many points for Aston Martin and the team falling behind in the development race, Alonso is a one-man army trying to hold down the fort for his team. As McLaren catches up, the Spaniard claims, “They were close to being both on the podium at Silverstone and then, Zandvoort, we were on the podium and they struggled a little bit, so it’s good if they’re overconfident and let’s see if we can beat them.”

MotorsportWeek quoted Norris‘ reply to Alonso as he claimed he does not feel his team is overconfident.

“Unless his maths is deteriorating, which it definitely isn’t. Fernando is Fernando, he’s always gonna say things. He always makes himself look very good or makes other people look bad. He’s very good at that.”

Alonso’s statements are the complete opposite of what he previously claimed as he submitted to the superiority of McLaren. Receiving little support from his team, the Spaniard knows he can’t fend off the challenge from McLaren if he is fighting alone. Stroll’s latest actions only add to the problems of the team after missing out on a major chunk of points in Japan.

Alonso submits to McLaren’s superiority

The battle for P4 in the constructor’s championship is hotter than ever, and according to Alonso, it is a lost cause for his team. A much-improved McLaren, which many claim to be the second-fastest team on the grid, now stands as the premier choice to finish P4. Planet F1 reported Alonso’s statements as he admitted to McLaren eventually overtaking his team in the standings.

“I mean, they have the momentum now, they’re scoring a lot of points, both cars, and they are very strong. Eventually they will overtake us, we will have to accept it and say well done to them.” In Qatar, Alonso will have the advantage over both McLarens at the start of the race, having qualified P4. However, given the incredible race pace from McLaren in Japan, P6 qualifier Oscar Piastri might easily be able to overtake the Spaniard.