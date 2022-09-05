Red Bull boss explains why Sergio Perez used different $141,000 floor in Dutch GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was once again forced to use a different floor than his teammate Max Verstappen in the Dutch GP.

Verstappen took his 10th win of the season at Zandvoort while his teammate endured yet another difficult weekend. The Mexican could only finish at P5.

The Dutchman has now increased his lead by 109 points over his teammate and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc who stand at equal points on 201.

Perez was given a slightly different floor to work with in last weekend’s Belgium GP and was outperformed by his teammate who had started from P14. However, Horner explained that the $141,000 floor gives only minuscule differences.

Why Sergio Perez has a different floor?

Perez has been left quite disappointed by his car’s performance in comparison to his teammates. Ahead of the Dutch GP, he admitted finding his Red Bull to be a bit trickier to drive as the season progresses.

Horner has now given an explanation for the difference saying that the floor has been predominantly driven by the availability of spare parts. The floor on Perez’s car has a cut in the section in front of the rear wheels.

🗣️ | Christian Horner on whether they’re waiting on whether they can have Colton Herta to determine whether they’ll release Gasly or not: “That’s the key element. We won’t release our driver unless we have something exciting to pit into that car.” pic.twitter.com/Nn3rTCywZ1 — RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 (@RedBullRacingEN) September 4, 2022

Horner said, “I think the difference is probably less than a tenth, approximately maybe a tenth of a second.

“Checo had a tricky race and unfortunately was jumped at a restart. I think with hindsight, his tyre preference was the Medium at the Dutch GP and I think with 20/20 vision, the Soft at the end would probably better to attack.

