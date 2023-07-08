Lando Norris Can Be a ‘Serial Killer’ as Oscar Piastri Reveals the Specific Trait of the McLaren Star

Even though Oscar Piastri has just been teammates with Lando Norris at McLaren for half a year, it seems that he is already familiar with the Brit’s special traits. Piastri recently referred to Norris as a “serial killer” in a hilarious interaction and explained why he believed that the 23-year-old could fit such a role perfectly.

Norris is currently in his fifth F1 season and has his third teammate at McLaren in the form of Piastri. The early signs seem to suggest that the two have a decent relationship and their recent video seemed to point towards the same.

When it comes to their season so far, both have had slow starts because of McLaren’s poor mechanical package. Norris is currently tenth in the championship with 24 points, 19 points clear of 14th-placed Piastri. Despite their struggles, they seem to be upbeat and do not mind engaging in hilarious interactions.

Norris recently stated that while he enjoys Piastri’s company, he misses his former McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo. And just as the 23-year-old made these remarks, Piastri mentioned some unique characteristics about him.

Piastri believes Norris can be a “serial killer” because of his “goatee beard“

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri recently appeared in a video for Sports Bible, where they played a game of “green and red flag”. Both drivers were presented with statements and they had to answer whether they agreed with it or not.

When asked about who can be a “serial killer” between the two, both Norris and Piastri looked at each other immediately and pointed towards the other. On seeing Piastri’s reaction, Norris seemed surprised and said, “Me? 100% him, look at him“!

In reply, Piastri justified his answer by stating, “Look at you with your goatee beard“. On hearing Piastri’s explanation, Norris seemed to agree with his justification. Norris accepted Piastri’s claim of labeling him as a serial killer, despite admitting earlier on that he wasn’t a fan of crime shows.

Considering how Norris and Piastri joke around, it seems that they are forming a good friendship off the track. However, for Norris, he still cannot forget former McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo, having admitted that he dearly misses the 33-year-old Australian.

Lando Norris refers to Daniel Ricciardo as his “inspiration for smiling“

In a recent interview ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Lando Norris hailed former McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo. Speaking about the Australian, the 23-year-old said, “Daniel is my inspiration for smiling. I miss him. we had dinner together the other night. yeah, sad but I love Daniel“.

Since Norris is more than ten years younger than Ricciardo, the Perth-born driver often treated him like a child. Perhaps the most hilarious conversation that took place between the two, was about Norris hitting puberty. In a press conference back in 2019, Ricciardo asked Norris if he had “got pu**s yet.

On hearing the same, Norris burst into laughter and even had tears. When asked why he couldn’t control his laughter, Norris pointed at Ricciardo and replied, “This guy“. While their conversations are no longer about each other’s childhood or personal parts, both Ricciardo and Norris are still seen joking with each other in the paddock and pulling each other’s leg.