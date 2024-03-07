Max Verstappen to Mercedes Rumors May Shake Up F1 World, but Helmut Marko Is Sure of One Thing

Although Red Bull appears to be winning on the racetrack, their internal affairs are far from tranquil. Following the team’s outstanding performance in Bahrain, there have been rumors that Max Verstappen has a special “Marko Clause” that enables him to exit his Red Bull contract. Verstappen’s current deal expires 4 years later in 2028. However, amid that period, if Marko decides to leave his role as an external advisor, this might also open the door for Verstappen to exit.

Considering this, when OE24 asked Marko whether Verstappen would be departing Red Bull if he did, the 80-year-old said, “I’ll stick with my “No Comment!” here too.” Despite being aware of how quickly the narrative changes in F1, Marko refrained from giving any specific answers. However, he did ensure one thing, which was to reveal that ‘there is a great relationship of trust between Max and him.’

Following the investigation involving Christian Horner, the headlines of Verstappen quitting Red Bull gained attention. Horner was facing accusations of ‘behaving inappropriately’ by a female colleague. After a month-long investigation by Red Bull with an external barrister onboard, they “dismissed” the grievance. However, the circumstances became more complex when a mail including a drive with Horner’s alleged WhatsApp conversation with the female employee was leaked.

Jos Verstappen also received this email, and he now believes that if Horner continues in his present position, the team is going to be ‘torn apart’. Moreover in the thick of this Verstappen Sr. was also seen having a chat with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. These meetings have rife the speculation that Verstappen might leave the team.

What is the speculation surrounding Max Verstappen’s potential transfer to Mercedes?

There is confusion all around from the abundance of rumors thus far about Max Verstappen’s move to Mercedes. However, ever since the F1 insiders’ revelations about Verstappen’s ‘Marko clause’ surfaced things have become much clearer. The ‘Marko clause’ reportedly states that if the 80-year-old departs Red Bull Racing, the Dutchman can follow suit.

This clause might result from the Verstappen family’s close relationship with the Austrian. However, the relationship isn’t one-sided, Verstappen has profited from their long association. In 2014, Marko helped the 16-year-old make his F1 debut. The bond was also evident when last year Horner and Marko were reportedly involved in a power struggle, with reports indicating that Verstappen clearly supported Marko.

In addition, Toto Wolff’s recent comments suggesting that contracts or no contracts things can change quickly have further fueled these suspicions. On top of that, former F1 driver Gerhard Berger further fueled the confusion surrounding Verstappen’s Mercedes move rumors.

During his interview with F1 Insider.com, Berger revealed that Horner may remain in his role and that Adrian Newey and Marko may be leaving Red Bull. Moreover, he also added that Max may subsequently go to Mercedes.

As things stand, the fans are eager to see what might be another huge driver shift in F1 history. The first obviously happened last month with Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.