Lando Norris Caught Hung Up on His Old Flame While Daniel Ricciardo Gets Blamed for the Heartbreak

Former McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz continue to be the best of friends despite the latter moving to Ferrari at the beginning of the 2021 season. Even though both now have new teammates, the two still hang out very often in the paddock together.

Norris, who was joined by Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren, was very upset when Sainz left the team to join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. However, it did not take long for the Briton to form a good relationship with Ricciardo.

And with Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of the last season, Norris once again has a new teammate this season in the form of Oscar Piastri. Piastri recently had a hilarious interaction with Norris, where he blamed Ricciardo for disturbing the bromance between the Briton and Sainz.

Norris and Sainz’s bromance continues despite them having new teammates

As seen in the video below, Lando Norris expressed his delight when his former McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz was passing by during his interaction with a Sky Sports F1 reporter. On spotting the Spaniard, Norris deviated from the interview and said, “Oh my God it is Carlos Sainz“.

Norris then waved at Sainz, resulting in the reporter asking him, “Do you have to wave at him everytime you see him“? Just as Norris was replying to the question, Oscar Piastri interrupted his McLaren teammate and said, “Yes, they do. They do“.

On hearing Piastri’s reply, the interviewer then shifted his attention to the young Australian. The interviewer asked Piastri if he believed that he split up the “best bromance” in F1.

In reply, the 22-year-old blamed Daniel Ricciardo for the same by replying, “No, someone’s been up before me, so I don’t feel guilty about it“. While there was a bit of tension between Norris and Ricciardo during their early days as McLaren teammates, the two seemingly got over it and formed a strong friendship that lasts until today.

Lando Norris’s relationship with Daniel Ricciardo

Ahead of last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Lando Norris revealed that he misses former McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo greatly. “Daniel is my inspiration for smiling. I miss him. We had dinner together the other night. Yeah, sad but I love Daniel“, said Norris.

Similarly to Norris’ relationship with Carlos Sainz, he continues to maintain a strong bond with Ricciardo even though the Australian left the team at the end of last season. As for Norris and Oscar Piastri, while it is still early days, the Briton has had no complaints so far about his 22-year-old teammate.