Lando Norris Confesses Splurging $12,500 for His Instagram Passion Project

In 2022, Lando Norris launched his alt Instagram account, where he posted aesthetic yet candid photos of his life. Whether from his personal moments or stills from the grid, his profile has it all. The account was instantly loved by fans and now holds around half a million followers.

Norris‘ jpg account started a trend in the paddock, with drivers holding a camera getting “jpg” added after their name.

The biggest feature of Norris’ account is the tiny camera he owns.

During a photoshoot for Hilton, Norris noticed his photographer using a Leica camera. “He’s got the same camera I use,” he remarked. “Is that right? Do you really shoot with Leica?” asked Kurl, the Hilton photographer.

“Q2 and Q3,” Norris replied.

The two cameras are jointly worth a minimum of $12,500, with Q2 being $6,200, and Q3 ranging from $6300-$6900. “A lot of people ask what camera I use.”

The Bristol-born driver isn’t the only one who has the jpg channel on Instagram. After some hard convincing by Norris, even Daniel Ricciardo gave it a try, and he made sure the world got to know about it.

However, Lando’s jpg account hasn’t been active lately, with the last post published in October. Ricciardo kept his going a bit longer, posting until late November.

Norris’ inactivity could be due to the intense championship battle he was caught up in—and even now, he still can’t afford to rest.

Norris has to win it

Norris is considered one of the favorites—if not the favorite—to win the title this year. After being outperformed by Verstappen last season, he’ll be looking for redemption, armed with what could be the fastest car on the grid.

However, he might face a challenge from his own teammate, Oscar Piastri, who doesn’t see himself as a deputy. An intra-team battle at McLaren could be on the cards—at least until management steps in and backs one driver over the other.

That said, any pecking order is unlikely in the first few races, given McLaren’s ‘Papaya rules.’ Meanwhile, Ferrari poses a serious threat.

The Maranello-based team boasts one of the strongest driver lineups with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton leading the charge. With Ferrari expected to be in the mix, the title fight could be intense on all fronts.