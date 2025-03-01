mobile app bar

Mohammed Ben Sulayem Criticized for ‘Dictatorial’ Management of FIA and F1 by Ex-Red Bull Insider

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

BEN SULAYEM Mohammed, President of the FIA, portrait during the 2024 FIA Awards Ceremony, on December 13, 2024 at BK Arena, in Kigali, Rwanda

The FIA have made several controversial decisions in recent times, leading the fans to express their displeasure in numbers during the F1 75 event. Thousands gathered at The O2 in London booed the motorsports governing body whenever their name was announced.

With FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem making most of the decisions, he is probably the one who receives the most criticism from fans and drivers alike. In the past, not only fans and drivers but also paddock insiders have openly criticized him for his rule changes and dictatorial management style.

Former Red Bull social media manager and founder of WTF1, Tom Bellingham, is now the latest to call Ben Sulayem out by terming his management style dictatorial.

“The fact that they [the FIA] are trying to dictate and control things is absolutely crazy to me. Particularly, you know, the clamp down on swearing when Drive to Survive has got massive and that’s almost like its whole niche,” he said on the BackSeat Drivers podcast.

Bellingham’s views on the swearing ban have resonated with the entire F1 community. Last year, Max Verstappen was the first driver to be punished for swearing during a press conference at the 2024 Singapore GP as he was handed a hefty fine and community service punishment.

This saw drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris rallying support for Verstappen. Moreover, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) even issued an open letter to Ben Sulayem, urging him to treat them with respect and as adults.

Motorsport community rebels against FIA’s swearing diktat

The furor caused after Verstappen’s sanctions might have made the FIA tone down their policing of driver behavior. However, the governing body has now doubled down on that mandate by introducing stricter fines.

The latest guidelines for stewarding will see drivers across all categories of FIA-sanctioned motorsport face heavy fines for swearing or criticizing the FIA or its officials. Moreover, repeated offenses will lead to suspensions and even potential deduction of championship points.

With the F1 season yet to start, only time will tell how this will go down with the GPDA. That said, WRC driver Adrien Fourmaux has already become the first victim of this new rule after being slapped with a 10,000 Euro ($10,300) fine for using the ‘f-word’ during Rally Sweden.

This even prompted the Rally Drivers’ Association to write a scathing statement to the FIA.

