Lando Norris Declares Oscar Piastri’s Crucial Role in Making Him Win Races in the Following Years of His Career

Lando Norris recently sat with Tom Daley where he opened up on the recipe to win his first F1 Grand Prix. When asked if winning the battle against his teammate is like winning the race, Norris answered the exact opposite. He said that he will need the support of his teammate Oscar Piastri if he has to win races in the future.

Speaking about this, the McLaren driver said, “At this current time it’s a team game… I know if I want to win a race in 2024, or 2025, the best thing is just to work you know in harmony as a team, as much as you can. So you’re helping each other out, you’re working together or you’re doing whatever you can as a team.”

Admittedly, both Piastri and Norris in McLaren are capable of winning races. Both drivers have long-term contracts at the Papaya team, so they are trusting in the team to get a good car and taste glory.

Piastri, already had the chance to win the Qatar GP Sprint, however, his experienced teammate is still to experience a win. Be it a GP win or a Sprint win.

As Norris has failed to win a race since his debut in the sport, even after getting a chance in Sochi in 2021, it is high time he believes he should get one. Furthermore, he never had a car that could see him contest for a win. However, McLaren wants to change that now.

How would McLaren try to push Lando Norris in 2024 and beyond?

McLaren’s rise in the 2023 F1 season has been nothing but miraculous. From having zero points after two races, they finished the season with 306 points and in P4. Now, they are trying to give Lando Norris a car that could see him take the Chequered Flag in P1.

Given the mega progress the Woking team had this season, they are banking on their massive wind tunnel time to make amends. In doing so, they would have more chances to improve their challengers aerodynamically and take the battle to the top with fearless Norris.

As things stand, Norris and McLaren have multiple blockades ahead of them if they are to go for a GP win. Firstly it starts with fellow competitors Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Mercedes who are all on the same page developmentally.

However, it is Red Bull that they need to get the better off if they are to set their eyes on race wins. Norris, who kept the Red Bull call at bay just to stay with McLaren after having faith in them, the team needs to reciprocate the same energy. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Norris has it all to take race wins from Max Verstappen in 2024.