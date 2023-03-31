HomeSearch

“Otherwise I Won’t Be Around for Too Long”: Max Verstappen Fires Retirement Warning at Stefano Domenicali Over ‘Too Many Changes’

Tanish Chachra
|Published 31/03/2023

F1 Grand Prix Holland 2022 Max Verstappen; Red Bull Formel1 Team; Grosser Preis von Holland; Circuit Zandvoort; Formel1 Weltmeisterschaft 2022; Formel1; Technik Defekt im Training; *** F1 Grand Prix Holland 2022 Max Verstappen Red Bull Formula1 Team Grand Prix of Holland Circuit Zandvoort Formula1 World Championship 2022 Formula1 technology defect in practice Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Bernhardtx

Formula 1 is currently going through tides of changes in its format. Recently, Stefano Domenicali was reported to talk about modifying the practice sessions for infusing more entertainment in a Grand Prix weekend.

While a few drivers did support his view, the world champion Max Verstappen isn’t inclined to see so many changes. On Friday, the Red Bull star even warned about leaving the sport if he sees too many changes for his liking.

“I’m happy with just the main race. I think that’s way better for the excitement. I naturally, of course, hope there won’t be too many changes. Otherwise, I won’t be around for too long,” said Verstappen to Sport TV.

 

Max Verstappen has always been against the change

The two-time world champion hasn’t been a fan of new changes in the sport. He was also vocal about his opposition to Sprint races and how he doesn’t enjoy racing in them.

The 25-year-old discussed how he sees no point in racing on Saturdays. Verstappen argues that drivers don’t risk in the sprint races and just see it as an opportunity to amass some points.

According to him, there are hardly any pitstops, and drivers select the tires that can sustain them over the 62 miles distance. So, as per Verstappen, the compressed race doesn’t serve the purpose it was designed to deliver.

Stefano Domenicali is in for discussion

Despite the Verstappen retirement threat, F1 CEO Domenicali is in for a discussion to see the possible changes that can be made to enhance the viewers’ perspective. Though he has put a disclaimer to his words that free practice isn’t going anywhere as of now.

While he acknowledges the merits of free practices, he argues that it would be wrong not to consider changes. This way, he claims he wants to make more engagement for the growing audience in the sport.

Anyway, he also tried to clarify his earlier remarks on free practice. He claims that he commented on how he is currently enjoying sprint races and not canceling the practice sessions. He criticized the media for making an “elephant out of an ant.”

