Max Verstappen v Lewis Hamilton Net Worth: Who is the Richer Driver Heading Into the 2024 Season?

Lewis Hamilton is without a doubt one of the wealthiest drivers in F1, given he has spent 17 years in the sport and earned a fortune thanks to his persona. Hamilton’s estimated net worth in 2024 is a whopping $285 million. The majority of this wealth comes from the Briton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 contract. However, as he is not the highest-paid F1 driver anymore, how does the 39-year-old’s wealth compare with the man who took that mantle from him – Max Verstappen?

Advertisement

There is no accurate estimate of how much Max Verstappen is worth. The estimates range from $90 million to $210 million. All these estimates are based upon his high salary at Red Bull which according to Front Office Sports stood at $70 million. Besides his annual F1 earnings, even his Monaco residence is a big contributor to the Dutchman’s net worth.

Still, Hamilton currently has a higher net worth, relative to his arch-rival. The Mercedes driver has several investments in different kinds of business ventures. In 2022, he invested in the NFL club Denver Broncos and became a co-owner of the team.

Advertisement

Besides this, Hamilton also owns a plant-based burger restaurant called Neat Burger, in which he also has Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio as a co-investor. The British driver’s other investments include brands like Zapp (grocery delivery app), Green Drink (health drinks company), and Bowery (vertical farming app).

Coming to the 39-year-old’s brand endorsements, Hamilton is a popular face for many brands. Primarily he often collaborates with Mercedes-Benz, courtesy of being a driver for the Silver Arrows. The Briton also endorses brands like Tommy Hilfiger and IWC, who are key partners of Mercedes.

Previously, Hamilton has also done endorsements for Puma. While Verstappen is still not richer than Hamilton currently, he too has a wide array of brand endorsements.

Naturally, the Dutchman is a big ambassador for Red Bull just like other athletes of the brand. Brands like EA Sports, Heineken, Jumbo, Ziggo, and Viaplay have also secured the three-time champion’s services for their endorsements.

Advertisement

Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton – F1 Salary Comparison

Besides having the highest salary, Max Verstappen set numerous statistical records in F1 in 2023. This includes the most wins in a season (19), most points scored (575), and highest consecutive race wins (10). After securing his third championship, Verstappen got some hefty bonuses from Red Bull that have boosted his earnings.

According to Forbes, his $70 million income from F1 in 2023 includes a $45 million salary and the rest $25 million worth of bonuses. Still, overall it makes him the highest-paid driver in F1 currently ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Hamilton earned a salary of $55 million in 2023. His earnings did not include any bonuses from Mercedes, given he did not get any race wins or win the championship. Regardless, it placed him second in the Forbes’ list of highest-paid drivers in F1.

However, in another list from May 2023, the seven-time champion has edged out Verstappen. In Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes across the world, the Briton ranked #21 with total earnings of $65 million. Back then, the Red Bull driver had total earnings (on and off field included) of $64 million, ranking at #22.

Still, both Verstappen and Hamilton have been among the highest-paid athletes in the world. The duo were the only two racing drivers in the top 50 highest-paid athletes last year. Basketball, soccer (football), tennis, NFL, and golf players dominate the rest of the list.