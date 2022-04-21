F1

“Every driver is different”– Max Verstappen claims Lewis Hamilton prompted him to be aggressive in 2021

"Every driver is different"– Max Verstappen claims Lewis Hamilton prompted him to be aggressive in 2021
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Would've tried to work things with Shaquille O'Neal and keep him with the Lakers!": When Kobe Bryant talked about how he would've handled the situation with Shaq before the Heat trade
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Every driver is different"– Max Verstappen claims Lewis Hamilton prompted him to be aggressive in 2021
“Every driver is different”– Max Verstappen claims Lewis Hamilton prompted him to be aggressive in 2021

Max Verstappen talks about why he battles with Charles Leclerc differently compared to Lewis Hamilton…