Lando Norris Didn’t Snub the Possibility of Tense Relations With Oscar Piastri Provided McLaren Achieves Supremacy

In most cases, tensions arise between teammates in a front-running team. That is the case with McLaren at the moment. There have been glimpses of friction already between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with the team regularly fighting for wins. In fact, last year, Norris admitted that his relationship with Piastri might intensify in the future.

The Briton highlighted that his focus was on the team goal while maintaining harmony. However, the Woking outfit is currently fighting at the front and might reach its peak in 2025. Norris stated that he may not be on the best of terms with Piastri if it comes to winning the drivers’ championship which is his goal.

In a conversation with Tom Daley on YouTube, he said, “You want to reach that goal to be in a position to win a world championship. Maybe then things get a little bit more tense. You know, you always see things get more tense between, you know, Lewis [Hamilton] and [Nico] Rosberg a few years ago.”

“And it always gets more tense at the very top when you’re fighting for race wins and podiums and so on.”, Norris added.

Currently, the drivers’ championship is still a little out of reach for Norris. However, McLaren is surely in the mix for winning the constructors’ title with just a 42-point deficit from the lead. If a scenario arises where the two McLaren men are fighting for both championships, things will get heated. This might become a real possibility as early as 2025.

Norris and Piastri might battle each other for the championship in 2025

Piastri’s maiden Grand Prix win in Hungary was riddled with controversy and criticism toward McLaren. The Woking team’s handling of their drivers was questioned by many. However, thanks to the radio conversation which the entire F1 world was privy to, it’s become abundantly clear that Norris will not surrender his lead again.

In fact, McLaren boss Andrea Stella also received a word of advice from 2016 champion, Nico Rosberg after the Hungarian GP. The German advised Stella to be more stern and clear while handling the intra-team battles.

Drawing from his own experience, he highlighted how these situations can quickly become ugly. McLaren would not want this scenario to arise while they’re battling the front-running Red Bulls.

Having said that, the Woking outfit has been in the mix for a championship for the first time since 2012. The current management at McLaren is currently taking a crash course in fighting at the front. Hopefully, by 2025, they will be more experienced and can be better prepared for such scenarios.