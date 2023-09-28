Having Several Rounds of Golf With Lando Norris Didn’t Help as Carlos Sainz Loses to Novak Djokovic’s Team

Apart from sitting behind the wheel, Carlos Sainz has another obsession, and it is nothing but Golf. Due to his sheer interest in this sport, the Ferrari driver often takes Lando Norris to play Golf for a few rounds. However, his preparation with his former teammate did not seem to come in handy as Sainz lost to Novak Djokovic’s team in a recent clash, as per the Ryder Cup website.

The All-Star match between the renowned sports personalities took place in Rome on Wednesday as they were divided into two teams. There were two teams named Team Pavin and Team Monty. Sainz, who was excited about the match as seen in his official X account, was a notable figure in the match and he was part of team Pavin. Apart from him and Novak Djokovic, there were Gareth Bale, Andriy Shevchenko, and multiple renowned personalities who took part in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Ultimately, it was team Monty, that won the match by beating team Pavin 7-4.

Carlos Sainz lost to Djokovic despite preparation

When Sainz is away from the paddock, the Ferrari driver is mostly found on the Golf course. He is often accompanied by fellow F1 drivers and, if not, then by his father. However, all of these preparations did not work in the end.

As the Spanish driver got ready for the match, he said, “Hi everyone, as you can see I’m here in Rome for the Ryder Cup.” Notably, Djokovic, who was paired with G4D tour player Kipp Popert, matched against Sainz and another G4D player, Tommaso Perrino.

However, it was the 24-time tennis Grand Slam champion who had the last laugh. Even though the Ferrari driver might have lost the game, he will surely want to win against his former teammate Norris and McLaren.

Sainz confident about taking the next spot to Red Bull

As Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been massively superior this season, the rest of the teams had to settle for P2. Now, in the battle for P2, McLaren and Ferrari are two of the biggest contenders, keeping aside Mercedes.

As Ferrari won the 2023 Singapore GP and in the very next race, McLaren took two podiums in Japan, there are constant tussles for supremacy between them. Recently, by bringing confidence to the Tifosi, Sainz revealed that his team will be at par with the Papayas.

This is because the Italian team are planning to work on their upgrades, and the upcoming track would suit their SF-23. Nevertheless, Carlos Sainz and Scuderia Ferrari’s urgent task would be to fetch P2 from Mercedes and stay there till the end of the season.