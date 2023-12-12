Lando Norris Gets Slammed by His Mates for Ranking Fortnite Below F1 – “Do You Eat Nuts in F1 Car?”

After McLaren’s strong finish in the latter part of the 2023 season, clinching a solid P4, Lando Norris returned to his beloved pastime—Twitch streaming. Interestingly in a recent broadcast, Norris engaged in a playful conversation with friends, initially centered around his eating habits. However, the mood took an unforeseen turn as the banter evolved into a competitive jest, with friends humorously poking fun at his relaxed approach to Fortnite.

In a newly posted YouTube video, Lando Norris was captured playing the video game Fortnite with his friends. However, an interesting twist occurred as the McLaren star was casually munching on nuts during the gameplay. This seemingly irked one of his teammates, leading to an intriguing question directed at Norris.

He said, “Wonder a scenario in place. You sat there in your car driving for F1 would you eat a packet of nuts then?” However before Norris could respond, his teammate jumped in, insisting that Norris wouldn’t prioritize snacking during an F1 race. Interestingly later the teammate also playfully questioned why Norris considered Fortnite games less important, humorously ranking them much higher than F1 races.

The gamer said, “No, no, you wouldn’t. So why are you looking at these Fortnite games as less important than an F1 race? Because I don’t know what’s going on here. I know where I rank the Fortnite games, and let me tell you, it’s very, very far above the F1 race.”

Nevertheless, once Norris’ teammate asserted that the McLaren driver wasn’t approaching the game with the same seriousness as an F1 race, Norris attempted to lighten the mood with a playful response. Norris said, “Yeah, I mean, that’s your opinion.”

However, interestingly this comparison made Norris reflect on the necessity of rankings, prompting him to inquire. “Why We’re doing ranked squads.” Nevertheless, considering things Norris eventually apologized, stating, “I apologize for eating nuts guys!”

How Lando Norris is savoring the F1 offseason?

Lando Norris has been elevating his post-season F1 activities, engaging in diverse pastimes such as snowboarding and connecting with friends and fans through his Twitch channel. However, his recent return to streaming Fortnite on Twitch turned into an amusing embarrassment for the British driver.

During the virtual lobby’s buildup, Norris, surrounded by Lewis Hamilton avatars, playfully exclaimed, “Oh, it’s LuLu!”—a nickname often used in good-natured banter for his rival. Quickly realizing the potential for banter to take a wrong turn, Norris graciously bowed towards the virtual Hamilton characters.

However, in a humorous turn of events, his in-game character’s antics unexpectedly led to a face-to-crotch encounter with one of the Hamilton avatars. Nevertheless, Lando Norris hasn’t only been reveling in comical and light-hearted moments. Interestingly the McLaren star took a more daring approach by intensifying the sexual innuendos during his recent live streaming.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formuLau16/status/1734283025163145370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Considering this in a recent Fortnite livestream with AngryGinge13, Lando Norris incorporated comments like, “Come to daddy,” catching his partner Ginge off guard. Interestingly Norris even playfully misinterpreted the phrase “grind together,” leading to his fellow streamer remarking, “You are in a very h*rny mood today, and I am loving it!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/everythinglando/status/1734302195426742573?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the pinnacle of Norris’ cheeky banter occurred when Ginge suggested, “Do you know where I think you should stream? and without wasting a breath, Norris immediately replied, “OnlyFans.” Hence, with this playful banter and the introduction of a new tone, Norris’s live streams may likely experience an increase in adventurous and entertaining moments.