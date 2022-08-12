Jean Todt compares Charles Leclerc with 91 Grand Prix winner Michael Schumacher

Jean Todt had compared Charles Leclerc with F1 legend Michael Schumacher after the Monagesque’s 2019 Monza win.

Charles Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019. The Monegasque had already been in the F1 grid for a year after completing the 2018 season with Sauber.

He was a Ferrari Driver Academy graduate who was highly rated after winning the F3 and F2 championships in his rookie year. Leclerc finally made his dream move to Ferrari in 2019.

The Monegasque partnered with 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel in the 2019 season. And he immediately became a sensation after a strong performance in the 2019 season opener in Bahrain.

Leclerc shot to fame after he claimed a pole position in Spa. And the youngster converted the pole position into his first F1 win. The magnificent drive by the youngster caught the eye of many.

He became the first Monegasque to win an F1 race. And Leclerc would repeat the feat in the next weekend after securing the pole again in Monza.

Charles would fend off the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to secure a thrilling win in the 2019 Italian GP. He became a favourite of the ‘Tifosi’ after his win in the temple of speed – Monza.

Can Charles Leclerc be Ferrari’s next World Champion?

Charles Leclerc’s win in Monza became a celebrated event amongst the Ferrari faithful. With his win, he became the first Ferrari driver to win on Ferrari’s home turf since Fernando Alonso in 2010.

According to former Ferrari Team Principal and CEO Jean Todt, he is the one who can carry Ferrari’s winning legacy. And the Monegasque has a bright future ahead at Maranello

Jean Todt was the mastermind during Ferrari’s unbeatable years in the early 2000s. Under his stewardship, Michael Schumacher won five consecutive World Drivers’ Championships, from 2000 to 2004.

Jean Todt liked what he witnessed with Leclerc winning the Italian GP in front of 100,000 fans in great style. And he believes, Leclerc emulates the same qualities he saw in the 7-time World Champion

Todt said, “Charles is mentally extremely strong. He has what it takes to become a great champion and has the same natural way to lead a team as Michael Schumacher once did. He represents the future of Formula One and Ferrari!”

Todt added, “Another driver would have been punished. But Charles knew very well that he could explore the limits of what is allowed at Ferrari’s home race,” taking about his incredible defence against the Mercedes of Hamilton

Being compared to Schumacher is a matter of pride for any driver. Only time will tell if Charles can win Ferrari’s first driver’s title since 2007.

