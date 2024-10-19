Lando Norris “Happy to Finish Third” Despite Losing Key Championship Points

Lando Norris (4) of United Kingdom and team McLaren F1 Team enters the paddock before the Sprint Race at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 19, 2024 at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX. Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Lando Norris has often been critical of himself in 2024 when things have not gone his way, believing he did not live up to the potential of the McLaren car he has driven this year. However, that was not the case during the US Grand Prix sprint race in Austin. The Briton stated he was happy to finish third, losing out to Carlos Sainz on the final lap, despite running in second for most of the race.

“I thought I could hang onto second but Carlos did a good job,” said Norris. “My front tires were completely finished, so there wasn’t a lot I could do.”

“Disappointing end but I’m happy with the race result and a good amount of points. I did the most I could. I don’t think we have the pace of Max or the Ferraris, [so] there I’m happy to finish third“.

Norris scored six points by finishing third in the Sprint, two points fewer than race winner Max Verstappen, who also happens to be his championship rival. After the US GP sprint race, Norris’ deficit to the Red Bull driver stands at 54 points.

We’re you worried about seeing Lando appear out of the first corner at the start? Max: “I mean- not worried, I looked out of the mirror in T1 and I saw Lando and was like: ‘he had a good start then!’ and then I just focused on my own race”pic.twitter.com/tk1C4UtZ1C — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) October 19, 2024

Considering how the US GP weekend has unfolded so far, Verstappen does seem to have things under control and also appears to be the favorite for the Grand Prix.

After qualifying on pole for the sprint race, Verstappen controlled the race brilliantly from start to finish to register his 11th win in this format, suggesting that Red Bull had successfully sorted out the balance issues of the RB20 coming into this weekend with their latest floor upgrade.

With Verstappen starting the weekend on the front foot, the pressure will be on Norris and McLaren to deliver for the remainder of the event. With only five race weekends remaining after the US GP, Norris will undoubtedly want to score more points than Verstappen to enhance his chances of winning his maiden title this year.