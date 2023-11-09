Lando Norris Hides Red Bull Confession Behind His Laughter While Hinting at Desire to Be Max Verstappen’s Teammate

Despite a challenging start to the 2023 season, Lando Norris showed his exceptional potential after McLaren made the necessary adjustments. This performance has elevated him to one of the top contenders for a Red Bull seat in the 2025 season. Given Red Bull’s criteria, which emphasize young and talented drivers, Norris would be an ideal fit for the team. Additionally, Norris’s bonding with Max Verstappen has further solidified his position as the perfect complement to the Dutchman within the Red Bull camp.

Advertisement

In a McLaren that is on an upward trajectory, the British driver has an amazing seven podium finishes this season. In contrast, despite having the advantage of driving the fastest vehicle, Max Verstappen’s current teammate, Sergio Perez, has only earned two wins and eight podium finishes, exhibiting his downward trajectory.

Advertisement

Because of this, Checo is now under intense scrutiny from analysts and even other rival drivers. Given this, during a recent interview with Dazn, Lando Norris expressed his willingness for a chance in Red Bull when asked who would make the ideal partner for Max Verstappen. He said, “I’d like to be at some point.”

However, later, he indirectly raised the potential that there are other drivers who might replace Sergio Perez in the fastest vehicle in the upcoming years. Norris added further, “Who could be? It would be nice if it was Lewis (Hamilton), it would be amazing to see Lewis. Or Fernando (Alonso), Carlos (Sainz), Charles (Leclerc), George (Russell)… all those great riders that you know would make it more difficult for them.”

Given that Sergio Perez will likely compete for Red Bull for the last time next season, the Red Bull squad might be interested in acquiring Lando Norris to strengthen their roster and interestingly an ex Red Bull driver might have indicated that to Norris.

Who gave Lando Norris a signal about Red Bull’s eagerness?

Red Bull offered Lando Norris a job on their team prior to the beginning of the current campaign. Nevertheless, the arrangement fell through as Norris decided to express his endorsement for McLaren’s objectives. Since Norris’s current deal ends at the end of 2025, it’s probable that Alex Albon, a former driver for Red Bull, has extended an open invitation for Norris to join the Milton Keynes team.

In his interview with Skysports F1, the Thai-British driver said, ” I think if he wants it, yes. But let’s see, because I think no one enjoys to be Max’s team-mates. It’s hard – I have experience with that.”

Advertisement

Interestingly, Alex Albon was a teammate to Max Verstappen before Sergio Perez, and during his more than a year on the squad, the Thai driver encountered many difficulties. These issues resulted from the Red Bull vehicle being more appropriate for Max Verstappen’s driving style. Although Albon has stated that he supports Norris joining Red Bull, he is adamant about the fact that the British man will need a major confidence boost in order for this collaboration to work.

Given McLaren’s impressive season thus far and Lando Norris’s long-standing relationship with the team since his 2019 debut, it’s difficult to assume that he will consider moving to a new team. However, Norris now faces additional competition due to Oscar Piastri’s arrival, which could be a major barrier to his desire to stay with the team. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Norris responds to this rising rivalry and whether it influences the decision to stick with the current squad.