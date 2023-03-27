Despite $25 Million Net Worth, Lando Norris Wonders if He Could Have Done Things Differently

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain arrives at the track before practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Being a Formula 1 driver for McLaren, Lando Norris is no stranger to attention and fame. The driver is one of the most popular and followed drivers in the F1 grid thanks to his jolly personality and social media presence.

At the age of 23, he has already amassed a $25 Million net worth. And with another decade of racing left in him, he is one of the most promising talents in the F1 grid.

But being in front of the cameras isn’t an easy life. As Briton claims there are too many watchful eyes waiting for you to make a mistake.

Norris talks about his biggest problem with Fame

Norris has been under the spotlight since a very young age. He started karting at the age of 7, thus most of his childhood revolved around racing.

Yet the driver believes it’s not easy to lead such an attention-grabbing life. This is the age of online cancel culture where everyone needs to be wary of what they speak. The McLaren driver outlines that his biggest challenge in dealing with cameras is usually to make sure he does not make a wrong comment.

He said, “I think in the world that we live in, you need to be very careful of every single worked you say. Even if my intention is as pure as it can be, how people or the media interpret can be completely different.”

Norris claims he has been working on this challenge for a while. He said, “I am not the best in describing things in the most perfect way. I say things as I feel and as I think.”

Lando Norris on his childhood

Norris grew up in a pretty affluent household in Bristol UK. He is the son of a wealthy pension fund manager Adam Norris.

Added to that he was introduced to racing at a very young age. He started Karting at age 7 and went on to win the European and World Karting Championships in successive years.

Norris acknowledged that his childhood wasn’t the same as any other kid’s. When asked if the Briton would want to swap lives, he simply said “No.”

The year Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris won the European Karting Championships 🏆 Last weekend they shared an F1 podium together at the #ImolaGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/ED7gdKJ45n — WTF1 (@wtf1official) April 21, 2021

Norris stated, “Growing up as a kid I missed out on a lot of experiences. I got to experience a lot of other things. But the ages between 10 to 20 were a lot different than the average kid.”

Norris was also to leave school due to his racing career. He was home-schooled as a result. However, the McLaren driver wonders what he’d have been had he not pursued racing. He added, “I’d love to have to know what I could’ve done if it wasn’t for racing. But at the same time, I wouldn’t want to know”

2023 will be his 5th season in F1 and with McLaren. But his season hasn’t started off well after suffering from engine problems and front wing damage in the opening 2 races of the season.