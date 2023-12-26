What Did Your Favorite F1 Drivers Do for Christmas? Daniel Ricciardo Gets Third Wheeled by a Quokka While Max Verstappen Meets Santa

After a challenging 22-race season that tested the endurance of F1 drivers, the well-earned winter break has finally arrived, coinciding with the holiday season. For fans of F1, this period becomes a joyous spectacle as they witness their favorite racing stars participating in heartwarming activities.

One such heartening scene unfolded recently as the newly crowned 2023 F1 champion, Max Verstappen, took a hiatus from the fast-paced world of racing to celebrate Christmas in Brazil. The Dutch driver embraced the festive spirit alongside the renowned Piquet family and even had a special encounter with Santa Claus.

Meanwhile on the other side of the world Daniel Ricciardo, grabbed fans’ attention as he found himself in a delightful scenario during Christmas festivities in his hometown with girlfriend Heidi Berger. In the joyful picture, an adorable Quokka took the spotlight as both Ricciardo and Heidi beamed with joy.

Shifting our focus to the Ferrari drivers, both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc spent time with their families. Sainz spent the day with his motorsport enthusiast father, kickstarting their festivities with a joint workout. On the contrary, his teammate Leclerc, opted for a traditional Christmas lunch with his family.

Fans also had the chance to witness George Russell and Alex Albon savoring their holidays alongside their girlfriends. They posted charming photos on social media, each highlighting their individual styles.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo aside, which other F1 drivers offered captivating moments?

F1 drivers adhere to demanding training routines to ensure they are physically prepared for the rigors of racing. However despite their busy schedules, they take the opportunity to celebrate festive occasions like Christmas in unique ways. This piques the interest of fans who are eager to know how other drivers marked the holiday.

Among the numerous racers celebrating the day with their girlfriends, Mick Schumacher also chose to share his festive season with his new girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic.

Like Schumacher, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll too spent time with his girlfriend in Miami.

Ocon meanwhile, posted a picture with his parents, and also his girlfriend. The French driver even revealed that Christmas day is the only time in a year when he is a morning person.

He then shared a picture, with his girlfriend revealing their coordinated outfits, with Ocon in a classic white shirt and black pants, and Barla stunning in a chic black dress. Concluding our roundup, it’s essential to mention the Finnish F1 driver, Valtteri Bottas.

The Alfa Romeo driver also had an eventful day spent with his girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell in Australia. Throughout the day, the couple was seen surfing and enjoying a leisurely lunch, accompanied by their favorite gin.