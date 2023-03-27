Lando Norris Laughs At His Loyalty to McLaren While Making Honest Confession Regarding Infamous 4-Year Contract

Before the start of the 2022 season, Lando Norris signed a bumper contract with McLaren that will keep him at the team until the end of the 2025 season. Many people questioned this decision, especially because of the doubts surrounding the team’s performance in the coming years.

Norris is one of the most talented drivers in the sport today, and he should be driving for a team that is competing at the front of the grid. Unfortunately, McLaren took a step back in 2022 and they seem to have slipped even further down in 2023. Norris finished P17 in the opening two races this season, which has led to many questioning his future at the team.

Signed on the dotted line. ✍️🇬🇧 @LandoNorris has committed to a new four-year agreement with McLaren Racing through to the end of 2025! — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 9, 2022

In an interview with Lissie Mackintosh, the Brit spoke about his infamous 4-year contract with the Woking-based outfit. Mackintosh asked Norris why he was so dedicated to McLaren, even though he hasn’t won a race with them after five years with the team. After a smirk, Norris replied by telling her it was a ‘great question’.

Lando Norris on his commitment to McLaren

When asked about his commitment to McLaren, Norris simply said that it was the best place for him to be in. He has spent the entirety of his F1 career to date with McLaren, and they helped him grow as a driver, which is something he truly appreciates.

From team changes to major infrastructure upgrades, every single one of us is working flat out to get McLaren back to the top. Seeya soon ‘straya 🇦🇺 https://t.co/Frhw0OJdjY — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 23, 2023

Norris admits that things don’t look very great for the team from Surrey at the moment. However, he does have faith that in the future, they will put the McLaren name back to where it belongs, at the top of F1.

“I have faith still,” Norris added. “That McLaren can win and we will win. That I will win.”

Norris on what annoys him the most in F1

F1 is one of the most complicated sports in the world, and the drivers require a lot of patience before their teams make progress. Months of hard work in the factories earn teams small advantages that could be crucial in the long run, and that is a phase that McLaren is going through now.

The papaya outfit is a long way off the front-runners and even though Norris wants to be loyal to them, he admits that it is annoying. He said that being an F1 driver is incredibly frustrating because of the fact that all of them want immediate success when it isn’t possible.

Despite his difficulties at McLaren, Norris insists that he is committed to the outfit’s ambitious long term success.