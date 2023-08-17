Known for Recognizing Charles Leclerc Talent, Nicolas Todt Believes $240,000,000 Tennis Star With ‘Big Work Ethic’ Can Become an F1 Ace

Charles Leclerc has become one of the biggest stars in the current F1 lineup. Given his significance as a Ferrari driver, the Monegasque driver has a god-like status in Italy. However, none of it would have been possible if it weren’t for the involvement of Jean Todt’s son, Nicolas Todt, who funded and supported Leclerc throughout his career until he became a professional F1 driver. Being an expert at finding and honing new talent to become F1’s ‘next big thing,’ Todt told YouTube channel Track Limits he thinks Novak Djokovic could have become an F1 great.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner stands as one of the most successful male athletes Tennis has ever seen. With immense success and popularity to his name, the Serbian has multiple endorsement deals that contribute to his $240,000,000 worth, as mentioned in Celebrity Net Worth. Career earnings and social media presence further boost Djokovic’s multi-million net worth.

At 36 years of age, Djokovic is still going strong, having won two out of three Grand Slams this year. As such, the Serbian garners heavy praise for his work ethic and dedication, which was also noticed by the son of the former FIA President.

Nicolas Todt eyes Novak Djokovic as a potential F1 great

Nicolas Todt saw himself engulfed in a quick-fire Q&A session with the hosts of Track Limits where he faced multiple questions ranging from ‘best and worst things about being a driver’s manager,’ to ‘what memorabilia would he choose from any moment in F1 history,’ to ‘which celebrity would do well in the F1?’ Answering the last question, Todt said he saw Djokovic doing well if he was a driver in the F1.

“I like a lot, Novak Djokovic. First of all I like him because many people don’t like him. And I think that I feel for them. I think he’s a great player and I think he has a big work ethic and that’s what you need to, in Formula 1 you need to have a work ethic.”

Having met Leclerc when he was still in his Karting days and in need of funding, the Monegasque’s commitment to the sport and his work ethic convinced Todt to continue supporting him throughout his journey to becoming an F1 elite.

Todt agreed to help Charles Leclerc out if he did well in Karting

Earlier in the same podcast, Todt revealed how he got involved in supporting Leclerc’s racing career, eventually becoming his manager. During their first meet, Todt told Leclerc he will fund his next season in Karting, and should he perform well, the French gave him his word to continue supporting his career.

Once Leclerc had the word of Todt, he never looked back. Without having any confirmations about a potential future in racing, the Monegasque driver gave it his all and saw himself rise to the ranks of F1 and become the sport’s vice-champion as a 25-year-old.

Nicolas Todt stepped into the life of Charles Leclerc at a time when his family could not afford to pay for his career in racing anymore. The Frenchman stuck with his protégé through thick and thin and helped him become a global star in F1. The family has always shown their gratitude towards Todt Junior and continues their associations even today.