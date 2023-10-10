Lando Norris Leaves Behind His ‘Small and Cute’ Era for $1,474,710 Majestic Beast

Apart from having a mega advancement in his McLaren F1 machine, Lando Norris also had a recent automotive transition. The man with a vast knack for cars got himself transitioned from the cute Fiat Jolly to a mighty Lamborghini beast worth $1,474,710, as per Top Gear.

Advertisement

As per recent development, Norris got his hands on an impressive Lamborghini Miura, the car that is known for its history and for being the benchmark of its time. When it was released back in 1966, it was the fastest road-legal car.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Norrislandofans/status/1661627393323220992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The McLaren driver, who earns $20 million a year, was recently seen driving around in his vintage Miura after ditching the cute and slow Jolly. Admittedly, Norris also preferred to drive the Fiat 500 in and around the same narrow streets of the Principality.

Lando Norris and his transition from Jolly to Miura

As Norris made the switch from a $50,000 Jolly to a million-dollar Miura, he showed the diversity in his choice of cars. Apart from the slow and cute Fiat 500 to a Lamborghini beast, the 23-year-old driver also owns a few McLarens.

Even though he parted with his first car, the Mini Cooper, he had a different affection towards the Fiat. Speaking about this in an interview with the BBC, Norris said, “It’s one of the coolest cars [Fiat 500 Jolly] you’ll ever get.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Norrislandofans/status/1707754257066201555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With this, he also mentioned, “It’s 15 horsepower, so it’s maybe also the slowest car I think I could possibly ever buy. But I think that’s why I love it so much”. Nevertheless, Lando Norris seems content with the latest Lamborghini Miura he got his hands on recently.

Advertisement

Miura, a legend in the automotive industry

The $1,474,710 Lamborghini Miura is an iconic piece in the Automobile industry. It not only holds the impeccable Lamborghini badge but also houses 430 horsepower and has a V-12 engine mounted on its back.

Even though the first car was out in 1966, it was introduced in 1964, and only 764 cars were ever built. It was known for its symbol of luxury and high performance and was the flagship car of the Italian giants after it was launched.

Miura is a two-door coupe that has a transverse rear mid-engine and is two-wheel drive. It has a five-speed manual with 3929 cc and was eventually succeeded by Lamborghini Countach after 1973.