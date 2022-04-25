“When will we stop running out of excuses for Mick Schumacher?”– F1 fans ask till when Mick Schumacher will survive on his name

Mick Schumacher got instant hype when he won the F2 championship in 2020, but he has failed to have a remarkable weekend since then.

Ferrari’s driver academy produced another driver with prospects in F1 after Charles Leclerc in the name of Mick Schumacher. A lot of fame for the German race driver comes with him because he is the son of the legendary Michael Schumacher.

But that doesn’t mean Schumacher is not a talented F1 driver. The 22-year-old race driver impressed everyone in his earlier junior racing series and gained prominence when he won the 2020 F2 championship.

That success also granted him a seat in F1 with Haas. Though his rookie year didn’t go well, it was more because of the quality of the car Haas had in 2021.

But this year, Haas has significantly improved. It can be argued as the fifth-best team on the grid, and with Kevin Magnussen, it is constantly competing for P4 and P5.

But on the other hand, Schumacher is yet to score his first points in his F1 career. Something disappointing in 2022 as Haas now can compete for points.

F1 fans demand Mick Schumacher to improve

No doubt, Schumacher was born with a silver spoon. His father’s association with Ferrari gives him a longer thread in F1. But at some point, things will stop working in his way if he fails to perform.

The pre-shocks of that consequence are starting to occur. After the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, many fans outright criticised his P17 finish. They question his subsequent poor performances and when the German race driver will improve.

I swear Mick Schumacher is good bro pls believe me he just hasn’t had a chance to prove himself bro pls the car was shit last year pls bro believe me never mind KMAG is in the points and Mick is spinning unprovoked, ruining ALO’s race and now fighting for last place bro pls pic.twitter.com/eKVWWYkkBh — brolome (@brolome) April 24, 2022

Mick Schumacher really needs some better results at the mo and that little slide won’t have helped #EmiliaRomagnaGP — Chain Bear (@chainbear) April 24, 2022

Some questions might need to be asked about Mick Schumacher. — Justin (@juza_23) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Schumacher agrees that he missed an excellent opportunity to score points on Sunday. he explained the initial half-spin in lap 1 cost him his chances to do anything significant on Sunday.

“I think the start wasn’t great, making things more difficult than necessary. It was quite tight going through turns two and three, so it was never going to make things easy but unfortunately, we had that half-spin which cost us a lot of positions,” said Schumacher after the race.

