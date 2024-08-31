Lando Norris Needs to Win the Title to Pay For $11 Million Dream

During the Italian GP weekend, Lando Norris was asked what car he would drive around the beautiful Italian countryside. He revealed that he would like to drive the Pagani Zonda on those narrow and scenic routes. Now that he can’t roam around in his Fiat 500 Jolly — which he recently sold — he wants to get his hands on the $11 million supercar.

He made this revelation during a public forum during the weekend in Monza. Owing to his love for supercars, the McLaren man confessed nothing would be more befitting than exploring the countryside in Italian company Pagani’s Zonda.

However, produced in limited quantities (140 since 2019), the rare collectible item is extremely expensive, even for an F1 driver. However, he has a plan to overcome this problem simply by winning the championship.

Norris said, “My dream car, a Pagani Zonda. But I need to win a world championship to pay for it. Not yet, but that’s my dream car.”

“my dream car.. a pagani zonda, but i need to win the world championship to pay for it so, not yet but that’s my dream car” OH MY GOD WE FINALLY GOT HIS DREAM CAR!!!! pic.twitter.com/5UT45h1zyr — ray (@ln4norris) August 30, 2024

At the rate at which he and his team are progressing, his dream can come true as early as this year or next year. However, even until the Briton gets his hands on the iconic Italian machinery, he has plenty of mouth-watering cars in his collection.

Norris’ incredible car collection

As one would expect from an F1 driver, Norris also has an incredible car collection and he recently added to it as well. The 24-year-old was seen driving a $448,400 Porsche Carrera GT on the streets of Monaco. The V10 engine manual transmission supercar is one of the best cars from the German automakers.

LANDO’S NEW CAR IS A STUNNING pic.twitter.com/9n6LSVPf9o — comfort lando (@safeforlando) August 3, 2024

Being part of the Woking outfit, Norris also has two McLarens in his garage — a 765LT and the McLaren Senna. The 24-year-old added a Lamborghini Miura to his collection at the start of the year. He also has an Aventador in his garage. Moreover, he got his 2001 Land Rover Defender 90 customized recently.

There is also the cult classic Jaguar F-Type Roadster in his collection. Not just supercars, there is a touch of luxury also in his garage with the Rolls Royce Wraith. All these cars amount to millions of dollars but it still doesn’t have his dream car.