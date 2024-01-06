$1.5 Million Lamborghini Miura Is Only the Latest Addition in Lando Norris’ $3.5 Million Garage

In early December last year, Lando Norris hit the streets of Monaco in his iconic Royal Blue Lamborghini Miura, visiting the Casino de Monte Carlo. The Miura P400, famous is most famous for its legendary status as the world’s first-ever supercar sporting a rear-mid-engined setup.

The two-seater car featured a 340 HP V12 engine, supplying power to the car, which made its debut in 1966. Production of the Miura P400 continued till 1973 and introduced groundbreaking design ideas that would lead to other car manufacturers bringing similar introductions to their cars. One such example was the introduction of ‘eyelash headlights’ in the Miura 350 CV.

Since its introduction in 1966, the Miura became the fastest road-legal car in production, gaining top speeds of up to 170 mph. Running on a 4-litre V12, the Miura still serves as the foundation for all modern supercars sporting a similar setup. Ceasing production in 1973, the car quickly became a collector’s item, as was the vision of Ferruccio Lamborghini when he first unveiled the car.

Given the car’s rarity and widespread appeal, it made perfect sense for Norris to own a piece of history. The Briton is a massive petrolhead and boasts of a multi-million dollar garage. Along with the Miura, the McLaren star has around $3.5 million worth of cars in his garage now. The range in Norris’ car collection further signifies his appreciation for high-end luxury vehicles and top-of-the-line supercars.

At 24, Lando Norris has an impressive car collection

Still in his early twenties, the McLaren senior driver earns nearly $15 million annually as per Forbes. The figure excludes Norris’ earnings from sponsors. Through endorsements, Norris reportedly earns a further $10 million a year. As of 2023, the Surrey driver’s net worth is estimated to be around the $30 million mark.

The primary reason behind Norris’ net worth is his glorious car collection featuring a range of cars belonging to various backgrounds –

Rolls Royce Wraith

For luxury paired with comfort, Norris prefers his $320k worth RR Wraith, which runs on a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine capable of producing up to 624 hp.

Lamborghini Aventador

Away from the Miura, Norris also owns a Lamborghini Aventador worth almost $400k. The sleek and agile Italian masterpiece achieves speeds of up to 217 mph owing to the 740 hp produced by its 6.5-litre V12 engine.

McLaren 765LT Spider

The latest car in Norris’ garage is a 765LT Spider, which he received in May 2023 after an 18-month wait. Costing $500k, the British hypercar has a top speed of about 205 mph, which it achieves through the 755 hp output from its 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Norris also owns a McLaren 720S, GT, and 570S, further highlighting his love for the cars made by his employers in F1 and adding to his garage’s worth.

Another iconic car, rounding up the Briton’s current collection, is a Jaguar F-Type Roadster, which was also the first car in his collection. The two-seater convertible became an iconic model, owing to the groundbreaking piece of aerodynamic marvel.