Lando Norris Once Said He Is Not Good at Anything as He Revealed Things That People Should Know About Him

Lando Norris loves to be modest about himself and that’s exactly how he was earlier in 2023 while answering some quickfire questions. In an interview with Lissie Mackintosh, the McLaren driver admitted that he is “not good at anything” despite being one of the 20 drivers on the F1 grid.

Mackintosh was asking him about certain things that people should know about him. It included off-track hobbies or interests such as surfing, skateboarding, etc. Norris replied, “I don’t want people to know anything about me. I am not good at anything.”

While the #4 driver has many hobbies besides turning the wheel of his F1 car, his answer here reflects his reserved and modest nature. Norris often is happy-going and relaxed while enjoying his off-track life with several activities. This leads people to think that he is great at other things too besides F1.

One of these hobbies is DJing and music. The Briton loves to be a DJ and is even friends with star Dutch DJ Martin Garrix. Although Norris stated last year that he quit DJing, he was recently spotted doing exactly that in Bali.

Besides his Bali visit, Norris also explored the Australian outback Down Under. The McLaren driver is with Garrix and his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the Honey Badger’s home city – Perth. So, how much ever may Norris deny and stay reserved about his hobbies and interests, his off-track activities show he is more than good at several things.

Lando Norris’ interest in eSports with Quadrant

Lando Norris owns a side venture in the eSports realm, known as Quadrant. It started in 2020 as an eSports team and has evolved into a gaming and lifestyle brand. Norris is a proud owner and ambassador for Quadrant, as it embodies his persona, and interests in gaming, apparel, and general lifestyle.

Three years since its inception, Quadrant has become one of the most recognizable brands in the eSports industry. They are growing into one of the largest online racing communities, with its YouTube channel garnering millions of views. Norris often participates in streaming races and fun activities with his Quadrant mates.

About his side quest, the McLaren driver told Mackintosh, “When I have free time, I can do things that I want. That’s normally done with guys and girls here at Quadrant.”

The 24-year-old highlighted how it was a project he wanted to start due to his passion for games. Norris elaborated how the competitive element of gaming and eSports fueled his side-quest ambitions.