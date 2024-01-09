Max Verstappen Didn’t Make It to the Aussie Boys Trip and Is Getting Roasted For It

Friendships among Formula 1 drivers are a rare phenomenon. Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are one such rare example of a perfect bromance despite their past tussle. They have a common friend in DJ Martin Garrix who is also buddies with Lando Norris. Meanwhile, Norris himself has always been on great terms with the former Red Bull duo. However, Verstappen recently became an odd one out as the remaining trio recently vacationed in Australia.

Advertisement

The McLaren driver posted about landing Down Under for a trip. This put Twitter (now X) in full frenzy, speculating whether Norris would meet his teammate Oscar Piastri or former teammate Ricciardo.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C119P7YNtJx/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Eventually, Martin Garrix posted a picture of himself with Norris and Ricciardo on Instagram which revealed the entire background of this Aussie Boys’ trip. Verstappen is notably absent from this trip despite often partying with each of the trio. The 26-year-old is reportedly on vacation in Switzerland with Kelly Piquet and her daughter, Penelope.

Fans have started to make fun of the Red Bull driver missing out on the boys’ trip fun. While many drivers like him have gone skiing in the winter, fans believe Verstappen might be missing the good times with his friends in Ricciardo’s homeland.

Fans make memes about Verstappen missing out on trip with Norris and Ricciardo

Max Verstappen won’t mind as much, given he is spending quality time with his partner. Still, fans on Twitter often like such topics and stories for banter. One fan claimed that the Dutchman may be having an emotional reaction to seeing his “3 boyfriends”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rosbergcore/status/1744380780485173640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/V3RLEC/status/1744438855023903194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another fan used the Spongebob and Patrick meme that portrays Verstappen as Squidward, while Norris and Ricciardo as the former two.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FormulaReaction/status/1744383830323032177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The three-time champion will look to take a dig at his friends soon whenever he gets the chance during the 2024 season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/namedafterflour/status/1744380469326569637?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formulayna/status/1744419380446777729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With just a month to go before teams start unveiling their cars, Verstappen and Co. have time to maximize their time off. Soon they will all get back to training during the pre-season as the 2024 season starts at the end of February in Bahrain.