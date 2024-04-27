Lando Norris’ Bud Has Two Big Problems With Max Verstappen

Known for once being a video game streamer alongside racing in F1, Lando Norris often appeared on online streams alongside Martin Burtwistle, aka AngryGinge13. The YouTuber has recently started following F1 races, supporting his good mate, and he recently got around to seeing the highlights of the Chinese GP. Norris was able to secure an impressive P2 finish after starting from P4, while Max Verstappen was able to convert another pole position into a race win. However, Angry Ginge had two major complaints when it came to the Dutchman.

As Verstappen weaved across the finish line, celebrating yet another win, Angry Ginge was having none of it. The YouTuber called Verstappen out for “dangerous driving” and wanted such acts to be stopped. However, the matter quickly faded away from Ginge’s attention, given what he noticed next.

As the defending world champion crossed the line, Ginge saw he was nearly 15 seconds ahead of P2-placed Lando Norris. Shocked at the difference, the British YouTuber asked, “What has he (Max Verstappen) got in his car?!” Not very well versed with F1, Burtwistle claimed there was something that was certainly wrong.

Confused about the staggering difference, Ginge conceded Verstappen was certainly the better driver. However, he was still unsure if the 26-year-old was 15 seconds better than Norris.

Moving on, he speculated if the car played a part in Verstappen’s dominance, given his friends had told him about the same. However, none of it was as infuriating for Ginge as the events that would unfold next.

Lando Norris’ absence from the highlights did not sit well with his buddy

With a P2 finish in China, Lando Norris recorded his second podium of the season. He split the Red Bull drivers, who seemed on course to secure another 1-2 finish, much to the delight of McLaren and Angry Ginge. However, the highlights reel opted to omit the #4 driver from the footage, showcasing only the Red Bull drivers celebrating.

With no Norris in the highlights, Ginge called the cameras out for not focusing on him. With a Red Bull engineer getting more attention, Burtwistle asked for his removal in favor of having the McLaren driver in the shot. Claiming the highlights ruined the celebrations, Ginge asked for an exclusive camera to focus on Norris, so his fans could enjoy him celebrating.

Over the years, Lando Norris has become a fan favorite, thanks mostly to his off-track antics. The 24-year-old driver is growing in stature in the sport and is starting to deliver on his promise.

The senior McLaren driver is exploring newer horizons of his potential. And with podiums becoming an increasingly consistent phenomenon in his career, it is only a matter of time before he earns his first career F1 race win.