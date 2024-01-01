Lando Norris Rekindles Passion for DJ-Ing in Bali After Quitting His Much-Loved Hobby for Race Wins

Lando Norris started the 2023 season off on a poor note for his fans, announcing his retirement from his music career to focus more on racing and getting wins. The McLaren driver is an avid musician, often seen playing the piano to pass his time. While the start of 2023 was heartbreaking for the Norris fans, the start of 2024 comes bearing happy news for them all, as Briton looks to be back in the musical world, but this time as a DJ.

In a batch of video clips uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by user ‘Lando Norris Fans,’ the British driver is enjoying his time partying in a club in Bali while taking on the additional responsibilities of serving as the club’s DJ for a while.

Fans quickly took to X to express their elation over seeing their favorite driver indulge in one of his hobbies.

One fan expressed how it was truly a ‘happy’ new year, given DJ Norris was back.

Meanwhile, a couple of others expressed how the DJ/Partying version of Norris was their favorite.

While seeing Norris bring out his musical side was a sight for the fans’ sore eyes, it wasn’t the first time they witnessed the 24-year-old take up DJing duties. Videos have often gone viral of Norris serving as co-DJ to a famous artist, with the most recent example of it coming in July at the 2023 Tomorrowland event, where he was a part of the headline performance by Martin Garrix.

Lando Norris – a man of many talents

Apart from being one of the most promising drivers on the current F1 grid, Norris is also a man who dabbles in various other genres. The Briton is an avid gamer who often streams live while playing. While fans loved seeing the McLaren star stream live on his Twitch channel, Norris broke their hearts recently by officially calling his time in the streaming career.

Away from the virtual world, the McLaren driver loves playing golf with his friends and was even a part of the special event- the ‘Netflix Cup.’ Besides DJing, Norris is a skilled piano player, performing on several big stages and shows. At one point, he was even learning how to play the drums, with One Direction’s traveling drummer Josh Devine teaching him.