F1 Fans Hail Lewis Hamilton as Inspiration for People of Color As He Reimagines Future for Them With Next Step in Mission44

Lewis Hamilton is not only one of the most successful sportspersons, but he is also an incredibly popular figure in social service. The Briton showcased his passion for giving back to the community once again when he hosted the inaugural dinner for his Mission 44 organization on March 21.

The 38-year-old launched Mission 44 in 2021. This organization aims to help young people from underserved backgrounds gain equal opportunities in education and employment. Via this organization, Hamilton also hopes to tackle racism and empower people of color.

Lewis Hamilton shares images of the Mission 44 dinner

Via his recent post, Lewis Hamilton explained to his fans about the recent dinner he hosted for Mission 44. The dinner aimed to provide an opportunity to ‘inspire young voices, performers’ to showcase their talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

In the images put up by Hamilton, the 38-year-old can be seen being actively involved in some discussions. Meanwhile, the other images show performers from various fields showcasing their talent to the audience.

But the words scribbled by Hamilton on his Instagram post prompted fans to hail him as the champion of racial justice because of his efforts. The Briton claims this event to be a stepping stone to reimagining the future of people of color, and how it aims to give them a better future.

I won as a Lewis and Raye stan 🥰 https://t.co/djbfYbUhtl — Marina (@xxoMarina) March 16, 2023

Such an inspiration and an example.💜🙏🏾🙌🏾🐐👑 https://t.co/jotBe151MU — Rahel (@RahelM44) March 16, 2023

Hamilton labels Mission 44 as his greatest achievement

In a conversation with UBS, Lewis Hamilton labelled Mission 44 as his greatest-ever achievement, even greater than the seven F1 world championships he has won. The 38-year-old believes that while he is extremely proud of his F1 success, he does not believe there is anything better than giving back to the community.

Hamilton has often spoken about the inequalities that exist in society and his desire to help reduce these gaps. He stated that he began Mission 44, with the hope that his organization will be able to make a difference in addressing this pressing issue.

Mission 44 aims to help young people from underprivileged backgrounds succeed by collaborating with other stakeholders. Their mission is to achieve their aim by focusing on three areas: Education, employment, and empowerment.