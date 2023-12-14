Lando Norris Ends His Streaming Career With an Oscar Worthy ‘Goodbye’

After an exciting F1 season, Lando Norris revisited Twitch for leisure, engaging in Fortnite with friends. However, in a surprising turn, Norris has recently announced his departure, marking the end of his streaming era. Unfortunately, his Twitch goodbye featured an Oscar-worthy performance that has deeply affected the F1 fans.

During a recent streaming session, a visibly saddened Norris broke the news to his friends, announcing his decision to cease streaming. Interestingly, even his closest companions were taken aback and shared intriguing comments upon discovering Norris’s farewell to the streaming world.

One of his friends said, “Lando’s chat it’s a final goodbye. It’s his last ever time on his PC. This is well, I cannot wait to see the TikToks because we are never gonna see him online again.”

Norris’s friend’s remarks hinted at a possible rise in the TikTok community, dominating the digital scene after this revelation. However, before reaching TikTok, Norris’s exit from streaming has undeniably astonished his loyal Twitter fanbase.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Norrislandofans/status/1735078676184682976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lando Norris’s recent farewell stream has left fans in a mix of heartbreak and shock. However, there’s a silver lining as a fan clarified that this is just a break, and reassured everyone that Lando will be back for more streams in the future.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iheartlandoscar/status/1735159945736151492?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

How Lando Norris turned his last streaming session into an Oscar-worthy performance?

Lando Norris has gained immense popularity not just for his impressive racing abilities but also for his engaging interactions with ordinary individuals during his streaming sessions. However, now as he bids farewell to his streaming endeavors, fans are visibly emotional, expressing their heartbreak over his decision.

Nevertheless, while numerous fans expressed their sadness over Norris’ announcement, a fan with the username “zoee” injected a humorous twist. The way Norris tactfully stepped away from the camera during the live session to mask his emotions prompted the fan to playfully suggest that the Briton’s performance was worthy of an Oscar. The fan wrote, “Get my emo man an oscar rn.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iheartlandoscar/status/1735162557311197350?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Before the fan’s humorous remark, even Norris’ close friends acknowledged the Oscar-worthy nature of the McLaren star’s performance. Considering this, one of Norris’s friends commented, The eyes looking up. Do Not tag me, no. I don’t wanna see it I’m gonna wake up tomorrow night. I’m wiping my phone, turn the stream off.”

It appears that Norris and his friends were emotionally charged due to recent incidents involving the 23-year-old. Notably, Norris has been garnering attention for his recent playful actions, which unexpectedly led to an awkward encounter between his in-game character and one of Hamilton’s avatars during a Fortnite session.

Nevertheless, Norris’s recent exploits haven’t solely revolved around light-hearted moments; they have also included an upsurge in sexual innuendos.

In a recent Fortnite live stream alongside AngryGinge13, the 24-year-old playfully included remarks such as “Come to daddy,” taking his partner Ginge by surprise. However, the climax of Norris’s playful banter unfolded when Ginge proposed, “Do you know where I think you should stream?” without missing a beat, Norris immediately quipped, “OnlyFans.”