Lando Norris Reveals the Meal That Made Him Race Faster in Karting – “It’s What I Grew Up With”

Unlike many drivers who put an emphasis on a healthy and nutritious diet, Lando Norris takes an entirely distinct approach. In a recent podcast with Tom Daley, the McLaren star shared his preferred meal, emphasizing its impact on enhancing his speed in his karting days.

During a recent appearance on the Tom Daley podcast, Lando Norris shared insights about his favorite meal. When presented with a Caprisun in a warm bag, the McLaren driver reminisced about his karting days. The 23-year-old revealed that since childhood, his go-to meal has been Pizza and Caprisun.

Additionally, he disclosed the secret that his love for this meal motivated him to push himself faster as he knew he would be enjoying his favorite dish later in the evening. Norris said, ” What I loved was pizza and Caprisun every single evening, and uh that made me drive faster cuz I always wanted pizza and Caprisun every evening. So it sounds good, It was just what I grew up with.”

However, since becoming a professional Formula One driver, Norris has given up unhealthy eating habits, stressing the importance of keeping a balanced diet. In light of this, the McLaren driver said that a man named Craig brings him nutritious meals, providing him with essential nourishment.

Interestingly, as the conversation progressed, Norris also mentioned that he could gain five kg more weight without it influencing his performance. He said, ” Although I have like 5 kilos that I can put on and won’t make a difference. There’s a minimum weight so there’s no advantage for me over someone who’s slightly heavier than me.”

How serious has Lando Norris been about his diet since joining Formula 1?

Lando Norris entered Formula 1 in 2019, securing a long-term contract with McLaren. Over the years, he has consistently delivered impressive performances, earning the role of the team’s senior driver responsible for achieving laurels. Given this, the 23-year-old needs to pay close attention to his nutrition and diet, something that Norris has discussed in his podcast.

In the discussion, Norris touched on different topics, and while doing so, he briefly mentioned how a man named Craig has been responsible for providing him with essential nutrients. During his chat with Daley, Norris said, ” Every few days a guy called Craig delivers all my food, he has done it for the last few years. So he knows what I like, and what I don’t like.”

Interestingly, in the ongoing discussion, Norris clearly expressed his dislike for Salmon and fish. However, the McLaren driver did bring attention to Craig’s creative ways of making sure that he gets the crucial Omega 3. Undoubtedly, fitness is a contemporary requirement in sports, aligning with Formula 1 regulations. Considering this, drivers must adhere to stringent diet plans in order to maintain their weight. Typically, the combined weight of an F1 driver, seat, and equipment should be around 80 kilograms.

However, in instances where drivers fail to meet certain weight criteria, teams employ adjustable ballast weights strategically positioned in the car to achieve the required weight distribution. In essence, being an F1 driver entails strenuous efforts. Apart from needing strength, drivers must also maintain a lightweight physique. This equilibrium mandates a challenging and strict dieting routine for the drivers.