$1,000,000 Earning Logan Sargeant Tops the Destructors’ Championship Standings With $2,794,000 of Damage

Williams Racing has had a very dismal 2023 season up until now. Except for a few sparkling performances by Alex Albon, nothing noteworthy happened in regard to the British team. As the Grove-based outfit hardly has anything to add this season, they already have a focus on next year’s car. Amidst this comes the headache of extremely high expenses because of Logan Sargeant crashing. The total cost amounts to $2,794,000, as per Formularacers on X, formerly Twitter.

The American driver, who earns $1,000,000 a year, has been under pressure to deliver in 2023. While other rookies such as Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson made their presence felt, Sargeant has been far from it.

Apart from having no points in his tally so far, the rookie has also failed to put in any dazzling result that is worth remembering this season. While his teammate Albon has been a star in the Williams, Sargeant found it difficult to excel instead.

Logan Sargeant and his staggering expense for Williams

Sargeant crashed his Williams multiple times this season and this had added to their damage bills, by quite a lot. Apart from the recent crash in the recently concluded Singapore Grand Prix, the American driver also lost control of his car at Zandvoort.

After Sargeant, it is Lance Stroll [$2,292,000] who is next in line as the Canadian driver also had a huge shunt at the Marina Bay Circuit. The Aston Martin driver’s season has also been jeopardized after multiple high-speed crashes.

The third driver on the list of the ‘World Destructors’ Championship’ is Sergio Perez [$2,109,000] who saw his Red Bull spin and lose control on many occasions. As Red Bull is already struggling with their finances to keep up with their development, Perez’s increasing expenses became another headache for the Austrian team.

How can Williams be affected by such expenses?

Williams Racing is currently in P7 in the Constructors’ championship with 21 points. Even though they are leading the backmarkers, this is not a place that James Vowles would want Williams to be in for long.

On the other hand, Sargeant has not been firing at all, which caused his team to fall behind. Compared to Albon, who picked up all 21 points, the American driver is yet to secure his contract next year, despite impressing his boss.

As Williams has to deal with the insane cost of repair caused by Logan Sargeant, they are most likely to be affected by it. Since the cost cap already exists, therefore, they cannot afford to let the expenses add up.