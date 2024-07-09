Lando Norris Suggests Face Cams in Helmets To Share This Inexplicable Feeling

Lando Norris may have finished P3 at Silverstone last weekend, but when he took the lead in front of his home fans just like last year, he couldn’t help but hide his excitement. As it turns out, Norris did not wish to hide it. The McLaren driver, in fact, came up with an idea to show fans how drivers feel during races.

Norris wants face cameras to be installed in helmets to show the world how drivers react during special moments of a Grand Prix. In a segment for Channel 4 involving Billy Monger, Norris spoke about taking the lead of the 2023 British GP.

“I wish you could see; I wish there was like a face cam in the helmet,” he said as he smiled, revealing his exact expression when he went P1.

“I got into the lead and as much as you’re not thinking of it, I’m like ‘I’m leading’”, he added with another wide smile.

F1 drivers go through a lot of emotions during a race. They can be positive or negative, depending on what happened but fans getting a look at how drivers react would certainly paint them in a more human light.

For Norris, Silverstone is always special, with it being his home Grand Prix. He must’ve been thinking about smiling even more by winning it after getting the lead in the 2024 British GP too. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old had to settle for the third step of the podium.

Lando Norris’ British GP loss down to McLaren’s error

Norris was driving what was arguably the fastest car of the British GP weekend. However, in a race affected by rain, the McLaren strategists decided to bring Norris in a bit too late, which gave both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen the advantage.

In the last stint of the race, Norris was chasing Hamilton in hopes of a win. Instead, a charging Verstappen, who was on the hard tires, overtook the #4 driver and was also close to taking the lead from eventual winner Hamilton.

Norris was disappointed, and McLaren labeled the weekend as ‘bittersweet’. Moving on to Hungary and then Belgium, the British driver will be looking to avoid a repeat of the same as he hopes to challenge Verstappen for the World Championship.