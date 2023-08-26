Lando Norris Urges Max Verstappen to Leave His ‘Boring $60,000,000 Job’ to Partner Him for Thrill at McLaren

After getting pole position in Zandvoort once again, there were talks about whether Max Verstappen was tired of winning everything at Red Bull. For Verstappen, the answer was in the negative. However, Norris for one, is tired of watching Verstappen succeed every week. Therefore, according to Ziggo Sport, he asked his best friend on the grid, Verstappen, to leave his current $60,000,000 job at Red Bull and join him at McLaren.

Currently in F1, Norris is arguably the most in-form driver after Verstappen. If the McLaren star is given a championship-worthy car, he could very well challenge the Dutchman for the title. For that, either McLaren has to step up, or Norris has to leave the team and join someone who can give him a title winning car.

Therefore, Norris fancies a partnership with the 25-year-old driver. However, he does not want to jump ship to Red Bull. Instead, he asks Verstappen to leave Milton-Keynes and join him in Woking instead.

Norris fancies seeing Max Verstappen at McLaren

During the ongoing Dutch Grand Prix weekend at Zandvoort, Norris got into an interview with Jack Plooji, where the latter said that Verstappen needs a new teammate. Following this, Plooji went on to say, “I always say. There is only one who has the balls to do it. And it’s you. [Norris]”

Hearing the praise on him, the 23-year-old mentioned that he might be looking at it in the future. He said, “I would love an opportunity to do it in the future, maybe Max is bored of winning. He can come to McLaren!”

However, the British driver is not interested in leaving McLaren as things stand. Despite the poor start they had this season, the recent improvements revived the former’s faith in the team.

Lando Norris stayed back at McLaren despite early interests

Lando Norris once claimed that he was ready to listen to other promising prospects on the grid if things did not improve at Woking. The start of the season was very devastating for the British team and they struggled to finish in the points until upgrades arrived in Spielberg.

Nevertheless, the developments saw the 23-year-old get back his faith in the Papayas. Admittedly, the developments helped them make huge strides. So much so that the MCL60s are now capable of making Verstappen check his mirrors during the race.

McLaren is still continuing to impress everyone as Lando Norris managed to qualify in P2 at Zandvoort. As things stand, McLaren is currently the team to beat apart from Red Bull. They too, will be eyeing the P2 spot in the constructors’ championship.